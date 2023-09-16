New York Jets vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

New York Jets vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – September 17 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: CBS

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Records Before the Game

New York Jets (1-0, 0-0 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (1-0, 0-0 Home)

That COWBOY DEFENSE is for real! Last week Dallas’ defense played stingy, physical and fast. I can see why defensive coordinator Dan Quinn stayed with team. He built a monster with his defensive line, linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties. The Dallas defense has been pretty good over the past 3 seasons and now the pieces are in place and the dogs have been let out of the yard. Defensive end Micah Parsons is the big dog in the neighborhood and he is the leader of the pack! Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Cowboys matchup at home against the New York Jets.



Why you should watch this game

Everyone wants to see the Dallas defense in real time. Last week the NY Giants saw first-hand what unleashed dogs look like. Now the Jets are coming to Dallas to see what it is like to have uncaged pit bulls roaming AT&T stadium.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There’s no excuse to miss it! There are two fans in this world, Dallas Cowboys fans and Dallas Cowboys haters. It doesn’t matter which side you chose. You’re going to tune in for this one!



New York Jets

The Jets spent all off season trying to get their quarterback veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers signed to a huge contract. Then the Jets became relevant again. Last week on the 4th play of the game, Rodgers went down with a left Achilles injury putting him out for the season. Back up QB Zach Wilson came in to lead the team to a 22-16 overtime win over the visiting Buffalo Bills. He will need to be a lot better than he was last week to get a win 0ver the Cowboys. The Jets offensive line will have their hands full with that Cowboy defensive front. The x-factor for the Jets will be their special teams.



Dallas Cowboys

Last week the Cowboys shut down the Giants 40-0 on the road in East Rutherford, NJ. I was surprised to see some of the TV analyst picking the Giants over the Cowboys. Well, I guess the Cowboys defense was watching the pregame show in the locker room and had to quiet the nay-sayers. The Cowboys defense allowed 100 passing yards and 108 rushing yards. Last week the Cowboys offense looked ok, but the defense scored points and created turnovers for the offense. This week the x-factor will be the Cowboys offense. They will need to score at will because the defense will give them the chance to control the clock and field position.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 68.0% chance of winning at home against the visiting Jets. Let’s see who is taking the Jets offense or the Cowboys defense? Well, I’m taking Dallas by 17!



Final Score

Cowboys – 30

Jets – 13