Central Florida Knights vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The History: UCF vs TCU

This will be the first game between the Knights and the Horned Frogs ever and it’s in Ft. Worth. It also happens to be a conference match up. Remember the Knights are making their Big 12 debut and getting a quality win on the road would be nice for this program. There’s a problem Roger! Don’t count out the Frogs especially at home in Ft. Worth.



What to watch for: Keys to Victory

TCU will need to play tough and stingy on that defensive line. The UCF Knights are leading the country in rushing right now and adding 6 rushing TDs season is dominant. The TCU defense can’t get caught up in allowing the UCF offensive line to push them down the field at home. This will be a dog fight from kick off until the final seconds of this game.



Game Info

UCF Knights vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday – September 14 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: FOX

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Ft. Worth, TX



UCF Knights (2-0, 0-0)

The UCF Knights have a rushing attack that leads the country right now. Running back Peny Boone and Myles Montgomery will split the rushing duties. They both have 4 rushing touchdowns between the two. The offense is averaging 52 points per game. The Knights are led by quarterback KJ Jefferson. He played at Arkansas previously and has some SEC experience. His offensive coordinator was Kendall Briles the current TCU offensive coordinator. Players to watch: KJ Jefferson, Peny Boone, Myles Montgomery and the Knights offensive line.



TCU Horned Frogs (2-0, 0-0)

The Horned Frogs will have their hands full this week. The Knights are leading the nation in rushing while the Horned Frogs struggle with stopping the run. In order for the team to pull off a victory, the Frogs will need to eliminate costly penalties and create some extra possessions by causing turnovers. Look for the defense to first stop the run and apply pressure from the outside with their rovers and weak side linebackers. The offense is averaging 39.5 points a game while the defense is giving up 13.4 points per game in the first two games of the season.



Prediction

ESPN has the Knights with a 55.3% chance of winning on the road and getting their first Big 12 Conference win. I like UCF but I’m taking TCU by 7. The over/under is 61.5, so take the over. Line: -2.5. That won’t matter in this one guys!



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 37

Knights – 30