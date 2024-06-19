News Ticker

Mets take the first two games of the series, beat Rangers 14-2 & 7-6

June 19, 2024 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring Summary 6/17/24

Inning

 NYM TEX
  1st Alonso singled to right, Lindor scored, Martinez to third. 1 0
  2nd Lindor singled to center, Vientos scored, McNeil to third. 2 0
  2nd Nimmo singled to left, McNeil scored, Lindor to second. 3 0
  2nd Alonso singled to left, Lindor scored, Nimmo to second. 4 0
  2nd Stewart homered to right (398 feet), Nimmo scored and Alonso scored. 7 0
  3rd Grossman homered to left (383 feet), Semien scored. 7 2
  4th Nimmo homered to right center (383 feet), Lindor scored. 9 2
  5th Lindor doubled to right, Alvarez scored, McNeil to third. 10 2
  5th Nimmo singled to right, McNeil scored, Lindor to third. 11 2
  6th Alvarez singled to left, Stewart scored, Vientos to second. 12 2
  8th Alvarez singled to center, Taylor scored, Vientos to third. 13 2
  8th McNeil grounded into fielder’s choice to second, Vientos scored, Alvarez out at second. 14 2

Scoring Summary 6/18/24

Inning

 NYM TEX
  2nd Vientos homered to left (409 feet). 1 0
  3rd Seager grounded out to first, Duran scored, Semien to third. 1 1
  5th Bader grounded out to second, Vientos scored, McNeil to second. 2 1
  5th Seager singled to left, Duran scored, Taveras to third. 2 2
  5th Smith homered to right center (370 feet), Taveras scored and Seager scored. 2 5
  5th Langford homered to left center (414 feet). 2 6
  6th Nimmo homered to right center (364 feet). 3 6
  7th Lindor grounded into fielder’s choice to shortstop, Vientos scored, Stewart out at second, Alvarez to third. 4 6
  8th Alvarez doubled to center, Marte scored and Alonso scored. 6 6
  9th Alonso doubled to left, Nimmo scored, Martinez to third. 7 6

