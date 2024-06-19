Mets take the first two games of the series, beat Rangers 14-2 & 7-6

Scoring Summary 6/17/24
|
Inning
|NYM
|TEX
|1st
|Alonso singled to right, Lindor scored, Martinez to third.
|1
|0
|2nd
|Lindor singled to center, Vientos scored, McNeil to third.
|2
|0
|2nd
|Nimmo singled to left, McNeil scored, Lindor to second.
|3
|0
|2nd
|Alonso singled to left, Lindor scored, Nimmo to second.
|4
|0
|2nd
|Stewart homered to right (398 feet), Nimmo scored and Alonso scored.
|7
|0
|3rd
|Grossman homered to left (383 feet), Semien scored.
|7
|2
|4th
|Nimmo homered to right center (383 feet), Lindor scored.
|9
|2
|5th
|Lindor doubled to right, Alvarez scored, McNeil to third.
|10
|2
|5th
|Nimmo singled to right, McNeil scored, Lindor to third.
|11
|2
|6th
|Alvarez singled to left, Stewart scored, Vientos to second.
|12
|2
|8th
|Alvarez singled to center, Taylor scored, Vientos to third.
|13
|2
|8th
|McNeil grounded into fielder’s choice to second, Vientos scored, Alvarez out at second.
|14
|2
Scoring Summary 6/18/24
|
Inning
|NYM
|TEX
|2nd
|Vientos homered to left (409 feet).
|1
|0
|3rd
|Seager grounded out to first, Duran scored, Semien to third.
|1
|1
|5th
|Bader grounded out to second, Vientos scored, McNeil to second.
|2
|1
|5th
|Seager singled to left, Duran scored, Taveras to third.
|2
|2
|5th
|Smith homered to right center (370 feet), Taveras scored and Seager scored.
|2
|5
|5th
|Langford homered to left center (414 feet).
|2
|6
|6th
|Nimmo homered to right center (364 feet).
|3
|6
|7th
|Lindor grounded into fielder’s choice to shortstop, Vientos scored, Stewart out at second, Alvarez to third.
|4
|6
|8th
|Alvarez doubled to center, Marte scored and Alonso scored.
|6
|6
|9th
|Alonso doubled to left, Nimmo scored, Martinez to third.
|7
|6