Mavs hang on to beat Kings 123-119

April 6, 2023 Basketball, Dallas Mavericks, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Sports

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4 T

Kings 48-32

 27 44 21 27 119

Mavericks 38-42

 28 32 32 31 123
Team Stats
FG 46-106 44-89
Field Goal % 43.4 49.4
3PT 12-37 20-44
Three Point % 32.4 45.5
FT 15-19 15-18
Free Throw % 78.9 83.3
Rebounds 57 39
Offensive Rebounds 22 7
Defensive Rebounds 35 32
Assists 31 24
Steals 7 4
Blocks 1 7
Total Turnovers 9 10
Points Off Turnovers 12 9
Fast Break Points 18 12
Points in Paint 58 36
Fouls 19 18
Technical Fouls 1 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 13 9

