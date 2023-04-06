Mavs hang on to beat Kings 123-119

|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|
Kings 48-32
|27
|44
|21
|27
|119
|
Mavericks 38-42
|28
|32
|32
|31
|123
|Team Stats
|FG
|46-106
|44-89
|Field Goal %
|43.4
|49.4
|3PT
|12-37
|20-44
|Three Point %
|32.4
|45.5
|FT
|15-19
|15-18
|Free Throw %
|78.9
|83.3
|Rebounds
|57
|39
|Offensive Rebounds
|22
|7
|Defensive Rebounds
|35
|32
|Assists
|31
|24
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Total Turnovers
|9
|10
|Points Off Turnovers
|12
|9
|Fast Break Points
|18
|12
|Points in Paint
|58
|36
|Fouls
|19
|18
|Technical Fouls
|1
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|13
|9