Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Dallas Stars Ice Girls celebrated 20 years with the NHL Dallas Stars. Here are a few pics from the celebration where many alumni enjoyed a 5-1 Stars win over the Predators.

The current 2022-23 team wore uniforms from the past and present to celebrate the history of the best skate/dance team in the NHL. There are additional pictures of Stars Ice Girls over the years.

https://www.nhl.com/stars/fans/ice-girls