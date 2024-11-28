Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



AFC West at a Glance

The AFC West is one of the best divisions in football. The AFC West has 3 teams playing in the division that have won Super Bowl titles. The Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers made it to Super Bowl 29 but were blown out by the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs are the reigning Super Bowl champions winning back-to-back in recent years. They are attempting to go for a 3-peat. The Raiders will have their hands full Friday afternoon. Here’s the scary thing about that, they could beat the Chiefs if the game is close in the last 5 minutes of the game. Kansas City has won 4 of their last 5 wins by a touchdown or less in the 4th quarter.



Injury Report

The IR will play a huge part in this game. From week-to-week key players get hurt with minor injuries like sprained knees and ankles. Some players are out for weeks, and some are listed as doubtful, questionable or out for the season. The Raiders have 3 players listed as questionable and two players out: WR Tre Tucker, RB Zamir White, RB Alexander Mattison while CB Jackorian Bennet and CB Nate Hobbs will be out. The Chiefs IR list: PK Spencer Shrader and LB Cam Jones listed as questionable while WR Hollywood Brown, RB Isiah Pacheco and Chales Omenihu is slated to return for the game.



Game Info

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas City Chiefs

Friday – November 29 – 2:00 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO



Las Vegas Raiders (2-9, 1-5 Away)

The Raiders organization has been snake bitten for years. Sure, they draft top-notch talent, hire decent coaches and bring in some talented veterans every year only to sit in last place in their division and struggle to win games. The Raiders have had a solid defense and a suspect offense since moving to Las Vegas. Here’s the thing, the Raiders are on a 5-game losing streak and they desperately need a win right now. Quarterback Gardner Minshew is the leader, and he needs to play solid on the road and score some points! Players to watch: RB Alexander Mattison, TE Brock Bowers, LB Robert Spillane and S Tre’Von Moehrig.



Kansas City Chiefs (10-1, 5-0 Home)

The Chiefs have been surviving by the hairs of their chinny chin chin. Other than double digit wins against the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers this season, their margin of victory has been close in most games. The Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hasn’t played his best game yet and that’s scary for opposing teams. He has 2673 passing yards with 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. His play alone has lifted this team in crucial times of each game this season. He will be the x-factor for the Friday afternoon game at home. Players to watch: RB Kareem Hunt, TE Travis Kelce, LB Nick Bolton and S Justin Reid.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 76.3% chance of winning at home and keeping the AFC West and the NFL in a headlock. Whatever the spread is I’ll take it! The Raiders are a mess right now. I’m taking the Chiefs by 10+!



Final Score

Chiefs – 30

Raiders – 12