Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas Chiefs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Las Vegas Raiders vs Kansas Chiefs

Monday – October 10 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO.



Records Before the Game

Las Vegas Raiders (1-3, 0-2 Away)

Kansas City Chiefs (3-1, 1-0 Home)



The Raiders on paper is one of the best teams in football. Sad part is that the Raiders haven’t played like the favorites in the AFC. The Chiefs were supposed to fall off this season because they lost Tyreek Hill to Miami. Well, the Chiefs are playing some good ball in the first four games of the season. Let’s take a look at this AFC matchup in Kansas City.



Are the Raiders in Trouble?

Las Vegas has a good team that hasn’t panned out on the field like Raider fans thought they would. Look for the Raiders to make some adjustments in this game on the road in Kansas City. Hey! They just might pull it off!



Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have struggled this season losing close games to the Titans, Cardinals and Chargers. This offense is bound to wake up and score more than 24 points in a game. Wide out Hunter Renfrow is questionable this week. Opposing defenses have been keying in on Davante Adams in every game this season. He has 26 receptions with 290 yards and 3 touchdowns at the time of this article. The x-factor will be the Raiders secondary this week on the road. The Raiders will need all 3 phases to get a win this week. Total team effort.



Kansas City Chiefs

Keep an eye on the Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. He will be the key for the Chiefs offense. Last week quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a heated conversation with offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy heading into half time. The Chiefs came out in the 3rd quarter of last week’s game and played lights out. The x-factor for the Chiefs will be the defense. The defense is giving up 24 points per game and stopping the Raiders run game will be the top of the list on that side of the ball.



Prediction

ESPN has the Kansas City Chiefs with a 66.3% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 51.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking Kansas City by 9!



Final Score

Chiefs – 32

Raiders – 23