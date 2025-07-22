News Ticker

Jack Leiter (6-6) pitches 6 strong innings, Rangers defeat A’s 7-2

July 22, 2025 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
A’s    0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5 0
TEX 0 0 1 0 4 0 2 0 7 7 0

Scoring Summary

Inning

 ATH TEX
  3rd Jung homered to left center (385 feet). 0 1
  4th Soderstrom singled to right, Kurtz scored, Langeliers to third. 1 1
  5th Freeman doubled to center, Smith scored, Jung to third. 1 2
  5th Helman homered to left (407 feet), Jung scored and Freeman scored. 1 5
  6th Kurtz homered to left (378 feet). 2 5
  7th Helman hit sacrifice bunt to pitcher, Smith scored, Jung to second. 2 6
  7th Seager singled to left, Jung scored. 2 7

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly