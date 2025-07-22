Jack Leiter (6-6) pitches 6 strong innings, Rangers defeat A’s 7-2

|1
Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|ATH
|TEX
|3rd
|Jung homered to left center (385 feet).
|0
|1
|4th
|Soderstrom singled to right, Kurtz scored, Langeliers to third.
|1
|1
|5th
|Freeman doubled to center, Smith scored, Jung to third.
|1
|2
|5th
|Helman homered to left (407 feet), Jung scored and Freeman scored.
|1
|5
|6th
|Kurtz homered to left (378 feet).
|2
|5
|7th
|Helman hit sacrifice bunt to pitcher, Smith scored, Jung to second.
|2
|6
|7th
|Seager singled to left, Jung scored.
|2
|7