Inaugural “Battle For Dallas” Charity Softball Game

June 4, 2024 — Dallas Cowboys’ starting defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa will be participating in the first-ever “Battle for Dallas” charity softball game that will take place on Saturday, June 22nd at Riders Field — home of the Frisco RoughRiders professional baseball team. The game will feature current players from the Dallas Stars & Dallas Cowboys as they “battle” it out for bragging rights while raising money for local charities chosen with input from the captains.

The Team Captains will be familiar to local sports fans — Jason Robertson & DaRon Bland. Robertson plays for the Dallas Stars where he is currently helping lead his team in the playoffs after recently being named a 2024 NHL All-Star. And Bland plays for the Dallas Cowboys where he was recently named a 2023 First Team All-Pro. He was also named a NFL Defensive Player of the Year finalist after leading the NFL in interceptions and setting the NFL single-season record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown.

Odighizuwa, who is entering his fourth season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, was selected by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft and has been an important member of the defense every season since. He is also the founder of the Odighizuwa Foundation that is dedicated to helping support single-parent families with equitable access to education, resources and opportunities. (Learn more at OdighizuwaFoundation.org.)

Additional announcements for both team’s rosters will be announced in the coming weeks.

EVENT DETAILS :

Date: Saturday, June 22nd

Riders Field (Located at 7300 RoughRiders Trail, Frisco, TX 75034)

Time: 6pm: Gates Open 7pm: Home Run Derby 8pm: First Pitch 9:30pm: Fireworks Show


