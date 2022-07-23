Fighters too much for Barnstormers in first round of the playoffs

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Fighters first round victory 64-39 over the Barnstormers, Frisco is inching closer to the Championship game.



It was the fourth time this season that the Fighters surpassed 60 points in a game.



After trading scores with the Barnstormers in the opening quarter, Frisco pulled away in the second quarter with 20 unanswered points. That stretch saw touchdowns by TJ Edwards , Jerminic Smith , and a pick-six by Santos Ramirez .



In total, Rankin and Edwards combined for six touchdowns on the ground. Wideout Jerminic Smith added two receiving TD’s.



Up next for the Fighters is Quad City, who Frisco has beaten twice already this season.