Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Denver Broncos vs Buffalo Bills

Monday – November 13 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC/ESPN

Highmark Stadium – Orchard, NY



Records Before the Game

Denver Broncos (3-5, 1-2 Away)

Buffalo Bills (5-4, 4-1 Home)



The Buffalo Bills have at times looked less than spectacular this season. Last season, the Bills took the lead in the AFC and became a favorite to get to the Super Bowl. Now they are struggling to just get a win every week. The Denver Broncos have their quarterback and now their coach to get back to the promised land. That being said, they are struggling too. Let’s take a look at this week’s AFC match up on Monday Night Football.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if the Denver Broncos can go on a 3-game winning streak. They won their last two by a combined 17 points just to get to 3-5. The Bills are looking to get back into the win column after suffering a loss to Cincinnati last week on the road.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

The WWE is on at the same time. You probably dig watching Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin” Rollins on Monday nights.



Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos have won a couple of games in a row. In their last two games, the Broncos beat the Chiefs by 15 at Arrowhead and the Packers by 2 at Lambeau Field. This will be a huge test for the Broncos on the road. Running the ball will be at the top of the list for this team. Running back Javonte Williams will need to get the ball. The x-factor will be quarterback Russell Wilson escaping the pocket and getting the ball into the hands of WRs Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr.



Buffalo Bills

The Bills are expecting to bounce back from last week’s loss to the Bengals. They were favored to win that game and lost it by 6. This week the Bills will need to get the ball down the field instead of throwing the ball for 5-yard screens. This week, watch out for wide out Stefon Diggs and his routes against CB Pat Surtain II. Diggs will be challenged but I think he’ll have the upper hand and will make some critical receptions when they are most needed. Running back Jared Cook will need to pass protect and give Josh Allen time to get the ball down the field.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 78.9% chance of winning at home against the incoming Broncos. The over/under is 46.5, so take the over. I’m taking the Bills by 9!



Final Score

Bills – 30

Broncos – 21