Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams Preseason Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Preseason Games

The Dallas Cowboys are on shaky ground. The team has contract disputes heading into the season. They have yet to come to terms with QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb or LB Micah Parson on their contracts. All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb isn’t in camp. The Lamb contract is being played out in the media like an old Dallas episode from the early from the early 80’s. There’s no possible way that Dallas can put or have a top tier wide out on this roster right now. While writing this article, the New England Patriots just released JuJu Smith-Schuster. Do you think that Jerry Jones will go and get him? The answer is a complete, “NO”! The Cowboys have 3 preseason games ahead of them and Dallas is without their most complete weapon on offense. Keep in mind that the running back spot is also up in the air. The Cowboys first preseason game is a road game against the Rams, followed by the Raiders on the road and finishing up with the Chargers at home. I can’t begin to tell you what to watch for this preseason with Dallas because they don’t even know yet either.



Who’s In and Who’s Out

Dallas will sit a few players for the first preseason game against the Rams. QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb, TE Peyton Hendershot, DE Sam Williams (Injured Reserve) and RB Royce Freeman. Look for the Dallas offense to come out and establish the run. The running game has a few running backs shooting for the starting position. Dallas has 8 running backs on the roster and no clear-cut starter named as of yet. Believe it or not, newly signed veteran Ezekiel Elliott has the inside track for the top spot. The starting spot has been open ever since Tony Pollard signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency. Dallas has



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Las Angeles Rams

Date: August 11 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: NFL Network/ NFL+

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA



Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys didn’t complete the job last season. This is a new season with new blood but the same mindset. In the offseason, Dallas failed to make a splash in free agency and the draft picks are a bit shaky. Before I rush to judgement, let’s see what’s on tap for Dallas. In the first game Dallas will start either Cooper Rush or Trey Lance under center, Dak will be sitting this one out. Keep an eye on the Cowboys run game in this one. They have 8 running backs with 7 of them active right now. The key for this team will be how the new look offensive line holds up in pass protection. Dallas lost 3 linemen to free agency this past year.



Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are a decent team and last season proved it with their 10-7 record but failed in the playoffs with a 24-23 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Rams have weapons on both sides of the ball. On offense they have 2 proven quarterbacks and a back-up player that can command the offense with quarterbacks Matthew Stafford, Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett. Wide outs Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua will see time in the first series of this one. Keep an eye on the defensive line of the Rams. They have 6 players fighting for 3 spots this season.



Prediction

Football fanatics make picks with their hearts. I try to look at the game in a different way. Common sense will play a major part in how a pick the games and predict the scores. I’m taking Dallas by 8. The team that creates turnovers and controls the line of scrimmage will win this one.



Final Score

Cowboys – 19

Rams – 11