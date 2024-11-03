Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



America’s Team! … Really?

The Dallas Cowboys have been called “America’s Team” since I was a kid. Heck! I’m 52 years old and I’m getting tired of saying it without truly believing the statement anymore. The Cowboys are falling and falling fast this season. Last season, quarterback Dak Prescott almost won the MVP trophy. Now he’s throwing more interceptions than he did last season. You can watch a Cowboy game and walk away scratching your head trying to figure out what’s needed to get a win and get back into the thick of things in the NFC. In my opinion until Dallas gets back on track and make a push for a championship, calling yourself “America’s Team” should be the last thing that comes out of any Cowboys fans mouth.



Fundamentally Sound?

The defense has lost its fight. Ever since linebacker Micah Parsons got injured no one has stepped up to replace his production. There’s no pressure on opposing quarterbacks, the defensive line and linebackers can’t stop the run and the cornerbacks are being torched off the line covering routes. Here is the answer for the defense… Wrap up and tackle like 3rd graders. Everyone is looking for the big shot instead of wrapping up the ball carrier. The offensive line has been known for getting physical against opposing defensive lines but have failed to open holes for Cowboy runners this season. Get back to the basics fellas. The season is on the line.



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Atlanta Falcons

Sunday – November 3 – 12 p.m.

TV: FOX

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA



Dallas Cowboys (3-4, 3-1 Away)

You can’t blame quarterback Dak Prescott for everything. He can’t throw the ball and catch it at the same time. Allow him to figure it out. They really need a quality number 2 receiver. The tight ends can move right into that spot. The running game truly needs one productive running back. The whole running back by committee concept isn’t working for this team. Play Dalvin Cook for 2 quarters and allow him to get into the flow of the game. I’m finally wrapping my mind around this season being a wash!



Atlanta Falcons (5-3, 2-3 Home)

The Falcons have been on a roll winning 4 of their last 5 games with wins over New Orleans, Tampa Bay (twice) and Seattle. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has found the fountain of youth in Atlanta. He has passed for 2106 yards with 14 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Second year running back Bijan Robinson will be a problem for Dallas. He’s a playmaker carrying the ball and catching passing from the backfield. The x-factor for the Falcons will be their defense.



Prediction

ESPN has the Falcons with 56% chance of winning at home this weekend. The over/under is 51.5 with the line Atlanta 3.5. Take the over in this one. I hate taking the advice of the rest of the world going against Dallas. This week I’m taking Atlanta! Yeah, I said it Atlanta by 9! Dallas has no fight in them!



Final Score

Falcons – 33

Cowboys – 24