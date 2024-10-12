Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Giants Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What to watch for

This game will come down to the Bengals offense versus the Giants defense. Last week the Bengals offense opened up and scored 38 points and showcased quarterback Joe Burrow’s pinpoint passes to his weapons. They lost in overtime to the Ravens by 3. The Giants beat the Seahawks with tough defense, creating turnovers in clutch times in the 3rd and 4th quarters. This game will come down to who can make plays in tough times like 3rd and long.



Desperation game for both teams

The Bengals are 1-4 and sitting solely in the basement of the AFC North right behind the 1-4 Browns. The Giants are 2-3 and they are in the basement of the NFC East right behind the Philadelphia Eagles who’s 2-2 right now. A win for with of these teams could easily move them up one spot in their respect divisions. Keep an eye on the kicking game for both teams. They rely on their place kickers to keep them close in every game.



Game Info

Cincinnati Bengals vs New York Giants

Sunday – October 13 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NY



Cincinnati Bengals (1-4, 1-1 Away)

The Bengals showed that they are not dead. Don’t let their 1-4 record fool you. Last week quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 392 yards with 5 touchdowns and 1 interception in their loss to the Ravens. He led the come back and the coaches ran the ball in the latter stages of the game. Wide out Jamar Chase was spectacular! He finished the game with 10 receptions for 193 yards and 2 touchdowns. The key this week is who will be playing Sunday night. The Bengals has 5 players listed as questionable. TE Mike Gesicki, RB Zack Moss, RB Chase Brown, DT Sheldon Rankins and DE Joseph Ossai who are all starters.



New York Giants (2-3, 0-2 Home)

The Giants beat the Seattle Seahawks on the road last week 29-20. It was the first time that I saw the Giants defense play all four quarters. The interception on Geno Smith sealed the deal for them. On offense, quarterback Daniel Jones passed for 257 yards and 2 touchdowns with no turnovers lifted the offense. This week running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr will need to get at least 15 touches in the first half to control the clock for the Giants. Players to watch: RB Devin Singletary, WR Darius Slayton, CB Dante Banks and PK Greg Joseph.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bengals with a 60.5% chance of winning on the road. The over/under is 47.5, so take the over it’s the safe bet. I’m taking the Bengals in this one.



Final Score

Bengals – 34

Giants – 30