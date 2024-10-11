Allstate Red River Rivalry #1 Texas Longhorns vs #18 Oklahoma Sooners

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Red River Rivalry History Lesson

This series started way back in 1900, where the border states of Texas and Oklahoma played an annual game between the two top schools in their respective state. This football rivalry has been on their football schedule every year since 1929. The first game was played on October 10, 1900, with Texas beating OU 28-3. Last year OU beat Texas 34-30 winning the Golden Hat Trophy. In the series, Texas is 63-51-5 (.550 winning percentage). The largest win was OU 65-13 in 2003 while the longest winning streak of the rivalry is held by Texas with 8 games. This game will be another barn burner from start to finish.



SEC Conference Standings

Both teams are currently ranked nationally and on a winning streak. The Longhorns are ranked #1 in the nation while the Sooners are ranked #18. The SEC has 10 ranked team in the Top 25 college football rankings. #1 Texas, # Alabama, #4 Georgia, #5 Ole Miss, #6 Tennessee, #12 Texas A&M, #10 Oklahoma, #22 Missouri, #24 Arkansas and #25 Kentucky. This is the strongest conference in football. You can place your bet that the SEC will have a team in the national championship game this year!



Game Info

#1 Texas Longhorns vs #18 Oklahoma Sooners

Saturday – October 12 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Cotton Bowl – Dallas, TX



#1 Texas Longhorns (5-0, 1-0 SEC)

The Longhorns have a huge problem. Starter Quinn Ewer has been out with an injury for the past two and a half games. Backup quarterback Arch Manning has led the team to victory since Ewers has been out. Well, teams usually go with the hot hand under center but in this case, the Longhorns will start Ewers against the Sooners in Dallas. Over the last 2 games, Manning has passed for 901 yards with 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. Keep in mind that he has 3 rushing touchdowns recorded. Players to watch: QB Arch Manning, RB Jaydon Blue, LB Anthony Hill and CB Jahdae Barron.



#18 Oklahoma Sooners (4-1, 1-1 SEC)

The Sooners are a good team. Right now, they are ranked #18 in country. Their loss took place on the road to #6 Tennessee by 6 points. Quarterback Jackson Arnold is the leader of the pack. He has 538 passing yards with 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Oklahoma will come out running the ball in the first series of the game. The Sooners would love to steal one in Dallas. Players to watch: RB Javontae Barnes, WR Deion Burks, LB Danny Stutsman and DB Billy Bowman Jr.



Prediction

ESPN has the Longhorns with a 85% chance of winning in Dallas and reclaiming the Golden Hat. The nation will be watching this game on two different stations. The over/under is 50.5 and lines: Texas -15. I’m taking Texas by 10. This game won’t be as lopsided as people think.



Final Score

#1 Longhorns – 35

#18 Sooners – 25