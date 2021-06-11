Atmosphere & Cypress Hill Announce Co-Headlining Tour with Special Guest Z-Trip

Two of Hip-Hop’s premier live acts, Atmosphere and Cypress Hill, announced their upcoming co-headlining summer tour. Kicking off August 8 in Irving, TX, the tour totals 17 stops, all of which are outdoors and range in capacity from 3,000 to nearly 10,000; see below for a complete list of dates. Special guest Z-Trip, winner of the 2009 America’s Best DJ award, will perform before and between headliner sets. Cypress Hill and Atmosphere will split headlining duties throughout the tour, which includes 4 stops in Texas, 3 in California and a final performance in Colorado at the world-famous Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 28.

On August 13 at the Los Angeles show at the Shrine Auditorium, Cypress Hill will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. Released on August 13, 1991, Cypress Hill went on to receive both critical and commercial acclaim. The album has been included on a number of best of lists from the likes of The Source, Rolling Stone, and Spin, and has since been certified multi-platinum.

“This is the longest time we’ve spent off of the stage since 1995. Words can’t express how excited we are to get back out there with our peoples.



Being on tour with Cypress Hill is a psychedelic dream come true for me. The impact they had on my artistic direction couldn’t be overstated.



Also the fact that we’re touring with our good friend Z-Trip, and I really couldn’t ask for a better party to make. Grateful and inspired.”



– Slug of Atmosphere

Tickets for all shows are on sale. VIP packages will also be available for each date, please check here for more information. All tour dates listed below.

This will be Atmosphere’s first return to touring and live performance since their Wherever Tour, which came to a close in February 2020. Atmosphere’s most recent album, The Day Before Halloween (released October 30, 2020) debuted in conjunction with a full-length movie, directed by Jason Goldwatch. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Atmosphere’s earliest official release, “God’s Bathroom Floor,” which was introduced to streaming platforms in February 2021, and already has 1.2M+ streams on Spotify alone. Last year, their legendary “God Loves Ugly”track was remixed in collaboration with Zeds Dead and Subtronics; released in June of 2020, the track already has over 5M+ streams on Spotify.

TICKETS: http://bit.ly/AtmosCypressTrip

ATMOSPHERE VIP PACKAGES: https://bit.ly/atmospherevip