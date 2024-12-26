Dallas Mavericks: New Year, Same Ol’ Season

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Treading Water

The Dallas Mavericks over their last 5 games are 3-2 with very mixed results. They have wins over the Golden State Warriors by 10, Los Angeles Clippers by 16 and Portland Tail Blazers by 24 points. The Mavs ended up getting blown out by the Los Angeles Clippers at home by 23 and took a Christmas Day loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves by 6 points after being down by 20+ points. The Mavericks are 19-11 and sitting in 4th place in the Western Conference. They’re behind the 20-10 Memphis Grizzlies and ahead of the 16-12 Denver Nuggets. Over the Mavericks next 5 games, they will be on the road for four of them. They’ll be playing their first home game of 2025 on January 3. Every conference game plays a huge part in playoff positioning for the playoffs. The away games will be against the Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets before returning home and hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers. This will be a very interesting week for the team wrapping up 2024 and heading into 2025.



Player Rotation and Injury Report

The Mavericks will be without starting guard Luka Doncic who’s out with a calf strain. He and guard Dante Exum will miss extended time with injuries. Guard Brandon Williams will be a game time decision for this week’s matchups. Look for the bench to get some much needed playing time filling in for the injured guards this week. Keep an eye on Spencer Dinwiddie and Kyrie Irving. They will be the starting backcourt for the Mavericks.



Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

Friday – 12/27 – 8:00 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This could be the game that Dallas gets a win over the Suns this season. Dallas is 0-2 against the Suns with one game remaining this season against them. In their previous meetings, Dallas lost big time by 12 on 10/26 and a heart-breaker on 11/8 by a point. Keep an eye on the superstars in this one. Phoenix has Kevin Durant and Devin Booker averaging 61 points in their last 4 games. Dallas will need to get out into the open floor and create some easy baskets. Ok, reality check with out Luka the Mavs are cooked in this one. I’m taking Phoenix by 7 since they’re at home and healthier than the Mavs. Final Score: Suns 124 – Mavericks 117



Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers

Saturday – 12/28 – 9:00 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the second game of a back-to back on the road. Dallas will need to apply some type of pressure on Portland. The key to this game is slowing the tempo down and getting into half court sets. Portland is a dangerous team when they are pushing the ball down the floor. Keep an eye on Center Dereck Lively II and F PJ Washington. I’m taking Dallas by 10+ Final Score: Mavericks 119 – Trailblazers 97



Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings

Monday – 12/30 – 9:00 p.m. – TV: NBA TV

Dallas has a chance to make a run with a win in Sacramento. The Kings are a scrappy team with young talented players getting some playing time this season. This should be an easy game for Dallas but trust me it will closer than anyone expects. I’m taking Dallas by 2. Keep an eye on guard Kyrie Irving in this one. He will be the x-factor for a Mavericks victory. Final Score: Mavericks 120 – Kings 118



Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets

Wednesday – 1/1 – 7:00 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This will be the trap game of the week. Houston is 20-9 (at the time of this article) and currently sitting in 2nd place in the Western Conference right behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. Houston is led by Jalen Green who’s averaging 19.1 points a game. Dallas will need to slow the game down because Houston is one of the best teams that scores easily in the open court. I’m taking Dallas by 6 in an upset to start the new year right. Take that Houston! Final Score: Mavericks 131 – Rockets 125



Cleveland Cavaliers vs Dallas Mavericks

Friday – 1/3 – 7:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

The Cavaliers are the best team in basketball. They are led by guard Donovan Mitchell who’s averaging 23.3 points per game. He has lifted this team in other ways. He will be the player that Dallas will need to neutralize. Keep an eye on the Mavericks bench. They will need to score at least 34 points to keep the game close. Knowing that this won’t happen, I’m taking Cleveland by 12. Final Score: Cavaliers 130 – Mavericks 118