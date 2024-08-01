2024 Hall of Fame Game Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Hall of Fame Game

The Hall of Fame game is a National Football League (NFL) preseason exhibition game that takes place in Canton, Ohio to kickoff every season. It’s always held the weekend of the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. The game is played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which is a part of Fame Village and located adjacent to Hall of Fame building. This year the HOF will induct 7 great players that have graced the gridiron. Indianapolis Colt defensive end Dwight Freeney, Denver Bronco linebacker Randy Gradishar, Chicago Bear kick returner/wide receiver Devin Hester, Houston Texan wide receiver Andre Johnson, Chicago Bear defensive end Steve McMichael, Carolina Panther defensive end/linebacker Julius Peppers and San Francisco 49er linebacker Patrick Willis will be inducted. These inductees are some of the best players to ever play and will be added to 371 members of the NFL hall of famers wearing the gold jackets of excellence.



The History of The Hall of Fame Game

The first ever Hall of Fame game was played in 1962 between the New York Giants and the St. Louis Cardinals. The game ended in a tie 21-21. Last season the New York Jets played the Cleveland Browns and lost a nail-biter 21-16. This year’s game will kick off a laundry list of superstitions for the upcoming season such as the winning team from the division they represent has won the Super Bowl 4 of the 6 years and 12 of the last 17. This game allows sports nuts from around the world to get an up-close and personal look into the history of the league, its players and events held the first weekend of the August. Do you know that the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys are the only two teams to win 7 games playing Hall of Fame weekend. The team with the longest streak of not playing in this game is the Detroit Lions. They haven’t played since 1991. Currently a 32-season drought.



Game Info

Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears

Thursday – August 1

Time: 7:00 PM

TV: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium – Canton, OH



Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have made a huge splash since hiring former NFL linebacker DeMeco Ryans to turn the team around. The Texans lost in the playoffs to the Baltimore Ravens and finished the season at 10-7. Quarterback C.J. Stroud proved that he belongs in the league. He passed for 4,108 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and 5 interceptions last season. Houston has a solid team with a bright future. They are one of the youngest teams in the league with veteran players at every key position. Keep an eye on veteran tight end Dalton Shultz, wide out Robert Woods and running back Joe Mixon.



Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have basically scrapped the team and traded their young cornerstone quarterback to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bears drafted 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and gave him the franchise leading them into the future. The Bears will hold him out along with a few other starters giving more reps and playing time to young players trying to make the team. The Bears have some tough proven veterans this season. They added: RB D’Andre Swift who rushed for 1049 yards and 5 touchdowns last season. All-Pro wide out Keenan Allen from the Chargers and All-Pro DJ Moore who led them in receiving yards and touchdowns last season.



Prediction

This will be a very competitive game! Both teams are looking to get the season going while evaluating draft picks and new talent for both teams. I like what I’ve seen from both organizations heading into the season. The team that creates turnovers will be the winner of this game. I’m taking the Texans by 10.

Final Score

Texans – 17

Bears – 7