UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs Prochazka Preview

By Kyler Kuehler

UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs. Prochazka will air on May 1, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Preliminary Card (ESPN2/+)

ANDREAS “THE SPARTAN” MICHAILIDIS (12-4-0) vs KB “THE BENGEL” BHULLAR (8-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Michailidis brings striking and grappling. Bhullar brings striking and grappling. Both are just about equal in skills; Bhullar is faster with his hands. He will throw strikes before Michailidis can defend. Michailidis will look for a takedown, but won’t get around Bhullar’s strikes. Bhullar will not give in and keep pressure on Michailidis until he can take no more. My prediction: Bhullar wins via TKO in Round 1.

LUKE “COOL HAND” SANDERS (13-4-0) vs FELIPE “CABOCAO” COLARES (9-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Sanders brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Colares brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both are well-rounded; Sanders seems to be better with pacing himself. He will be able to conserve his energy better while Colares will slow down as the fight progresses. Colares will try to find an opening, but Sanders will keep his defense up throughout the fight. My prediction: Sanders wins via unanimous decision.

KONKLAK SUPHISARA (5-2-0) vs SAM “SAMPAGE” HUGHES (5-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Suphisara brings Muay Thai. Hughes brings striking, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Hughes will look to use her jiu-jitsu to make quick work of Suphisara. Suphisara is weak on the ground, but her Muay Thai will keep her safe. She will throw hard strikes which will keep Hughes from landing any takedowns. She will strike fast and hard and hold nothing back. My prediction: Suphisara wins via knockout in Round 1.

KAI “FIGHTING” HAWAIIAN” KAMAKA III (8-3-0) vs TJ “DOWNTOWN” BROWN (14-8-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Kamaka brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Brown brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Brown possesses great jiu-jitsu, but it won’t match up to Kamaka’s wrestling. Kamaka will overpower Brown and maintain top control. He will use ground-and-pound to weaken Brown. Once Brown is vulnerable Kamaka will place him in a submission hold and force him to quit. My prediction: Kamaka wins via submission in Round 1.

GABRIEL “MOGGLY” BENITEZ (22-8-0) vs JONATHAN “JSP” PEARCE (10-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the featherweight division. Benitez brings boxing and jiu-jitsu. Pearce brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Pearce will look to bring the fight to the ground. Benitez will keep the fight standing and throw heavy strikes at Pearce. Pearce will try to dodge his attacks, but he won’t be fast enough. Benitez will continue to throw strikes until Pearce goes down. My prediction: Benitez wins via knockout in Round 2.

RANDA “QUIET STORM” MARKOS (10-10-1) vs LUANA PINHEIRO (8-1-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Markos brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Pinheiro brings striking and judo. Markos will try to use her wrestling to take advantage of Pinheiro. Pinheiro will manage to keep the fight standing and attack Markos with a load of strikes. Markos will try to defend; she will not withstand Pinheiro’s power and aggression. My prediction: Pinheiro wins via TKO in Round 2.

Main Card (ESPN2/+)

POLIANA BOTELHO (8-3-0) vs LUANA “DREAD” CAROLINA (6-2-0)

This is a three-round fight in the women’s strawweight division. Botelho brings Muay Thai and jiu-jitsu. Carolina brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Both can grapple; Botelho can strike better. Carolina will try to stand with Botelho, but she won’t be able to withstand Botelho’s power. Botelho’s Muay Thai will cause major damage to Carolina early on. Carolina will try to recover, but Botelho will not give her time to do so. My prediction: Botelho wins via TKO in Round 2.

#12 MERAB DVALISHVILI (12-4-0) vs #13 CODY “SPARTAN” STAMANN (19-3-1)

This is a three-round fight in the bantamweight division. Dvalishvili brings striking, judo, sambo, and wrestling. Stamann brings boxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Both are great grapplers, Stamann is a better striker. His boxing will give Dvalishvili a tough run. Dvalishvili will try for takedowns and land one or two. Stamann will get back to his feet and continue to throw hands at Dvalishvili. My prediction: Stamann wins via unanimous decision.

#15 SEAN “TARZAN” STRICKLAND (22-3-0) vs KRZYSZTOF JOTKO (22-4-0)

This is a three-round fight in the middleweight division. Strickland brings boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Jotko brings striking and jiu-jitsu. Jotko’s jiu-jitsu looks to be too much for Strickland to handle. Strickland will fight off his jiu-jitsu with the help of his wrestling. Jotko will try to gain control with grappling, but he won’t be able to compete with Strickland. Strickland will maintain control until forcing Jotko to quit. My prediction: Strickland wins via submission in Round 2.

ION “THE HULK” CUTELABA (15-6-0, 1 NC) vs DUSTIN JACOBY (14-5-0)

This is a three-round fight in the light heavyweight division. Cutelaba brings striking, sambo, and wrestling. Jacoby brings boxing, kickboxing, taekwondo, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, and wrestling. Jacoby will try to keep the fight standing and look to out-strike Cutelaba. Cutelaba will keep the fight standing and give Jacoby a quick beating. He will attack Jacoby with full force while Jacoby tries to defend. Jacoby won’t be able to defend and will end up eating too much of Cutelaba’s attacks. My prediction: Cutelaba wins via submission in Round 1.

CUB “KILLER” SWANSON (27-11-0) vs GIGA CHIKADZE (12-2-0)

This is a three-round co-main event in the featherweight division. Swanson brings boxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Chikadze brings boxing, kickboxing, and Goju-Ryu Karate. Swanson is tough and will be giving Chikadze a tough fight. However, Swanson has lost some of his stamina and Chikadze will take advantage of that. Chikadze will attack Swanson with heavy hands. Swanson will try to defend, but Chikadze will light him up early on. Chikadze will hold nothing back and continue to hurt Swanson until he goes down. My prediction: Chikadze wins via knockout in Round 1.

#3 DOMINICK “THE DEVASTATOR” REYES (12-2-0) vs #5 JIRI “DENISA” PROCHAZKA (27-3-1)

This is a five-round main event in the light heavyweight division. Reyes brings boxing, kickboxing, judo, and jiu-jitsu. Prochazka brings striking and grappling. Reyes looks to get back on the winning path by using his striking abilities to put Prochazka away. Reyes does have great striking, but Prochazka is tough and can withstand loads of attacks. In return, he will throw heavy hands at Reyes and cause major damage. Reyes will then look to bring the fight to the ground. He won’t be able to get by Prochazka’s striking power. My prediction: Prochazka wins via knockout in Round 2.