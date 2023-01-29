The 2022 Season Dallas Cowboys Report Card

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Since 1995, Dallas Cowboys fans from all across the world have had the same end of the season saying, “We will be better next year!” Well, let’s just say that we went longer this year than we have in 25 years. The year started for the Cowboys with losing Dak Prescott and being beat by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first game of the season. Instead of waiting 16 more games, Dallas fans pretty much gave up on the team immediately. Dak’s broken thumb gave way to back up quarterback Cooper Rush. Rush went 5-1 until Prescott was ready to take the reins of the offense again. Don’t get it twisted, the Cowboys sat in second place right behind the Philadelphia Eagles all season long in the division. Dallas had an opportunity to win the division down the stretch but fell to the Washington Commanders with the last game of the season. Here is my Dallas Cowboys report card for the season and what I thought acting as a teacher in the world wide web classroom.



Coaching: B+

The Dallas Cowboys offense looked as if they finally got it together. Three-year offensive coordinator Kellen Moore looked as if he couldn’t make in-game adjustments. What I couldn’t understand was how Moore could only use Dak as a pocket passer when he’s a dual threat quarterback. Dak will never be just a pocket passer, so don’t force him to sit in the pocket and throw the ball. When Dak was outside of the pocket throwing down field his QBR was 81 and above, while in the pocket it was 62. The wide receivers became a problem because they struggled to get separation from defenders on the outside. The tight ends were the only guy’s Dak found wide open. If you want to see Dallas improve on offense, go get a more experienced offensive coordinator that can call plays to the strength of his players; not double reverses on the wrong side of the 50 yards line. The defensive side of the ball was better! Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is one of the best coaches in the NFL. His defense was in the top 10 in every defensive category this season. The defense has been the best thing for the Cowboys the past few years.



Offense: C-

The running game was the best thing that happened for the team. At one point in the season, Dallas’ double trouble back field was rushing with Zeke Elliott and Tony Pollard carrying the ball. Combined they had 1883 rushing yards on 424 attempts with 21 touchdowns averaging 6.8 yards a carry. Why would you throw the ball an average of 29 times a game when your offensive line was built to run the ball. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is the play caller and in my opinion needs to be replaced. At the time of this article he (Moore) is interviewing for head coaching jobs. His best chance is the Boise State job that he passed on last year. Be honest with yourselves, he’s not a big-time play caller like everyone thinks he is. The wide receiving group will need a number one receiver. CeeDee Lamb is a better slot receiver than anything else. If you look at the receivers as a whole, I give them a B across the board. They struggle to get open and when they are open, they drop passes with no one on the sideline holding them accountable.



Defense: A

The defense was the best thing Dallas put on the field this season. Fans tuned in every week to see Micah Parsons, Anthony Barr, Javon Kearse, DeMarcus Lawrence and Kelvin Joseph. Keep in mind that the defense was in the top 10 of every category on that side of the ball. The defense forced 24 fumbles and had 17 fumbles recovered. The team recorded 16 interceptions and 54 sacks. The defense displayed some young talent in every phase on that side of the ball. As a fan, I’m super excited that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn decided to stay with the team. Quinn has the blueprint for making these young guys better! Corner backs are a need for the Cowboys to bet better defensively.



Special Teams: B

Special team coach John Fassel was fired last week. The special teams kept the team in so many games until the last 2 games where K Brett Maher missed 5 point after touchdown attempts that led to the team spiraling out of control. What’s next for the kicking game and special teams? Bringing a new coordinator and kicker. At one time Brett Maher was 29-32. A decent kicker will get you 3 points from 50 yards and in. The Cowboys will need a consistent kicker moving forward.



My Concluding Thoughts

The Dallas Cowboys had a pretty good season this year. You don’t go 12-5 and think that the season was a bust. From the very start, everyone picked the Cowboys to go to the Super Bowl this season. Moving forward with free agents, draft picks and trades, Dallas will be a better team and finding those players that can come in and make this team better will be key aiming for a Super Bowl run next season. Anything is possible with the right players believing that they can and will bring another Lombardi Trophy to Dallas!



Overall Grade: B+