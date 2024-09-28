TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas Jayhawks Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Big 12 Conference

This game will have huge implications in the Big12 conference. Right now, TCU is near the bottom of the conference with a loss to UCF on 9/14 by 1 point 35-34. Then they took a big loss in the Iron Skillet game last week to SMU. This will be a much-need win for the Frogs on the road against a conference foe. TCU can’t get off to a slow start and expect to win it in the fourth quarter. They are a good second half team but playing from behind in every game will be this team’s Achillies heel and time eventually runs out on them. The Big 12 has some tough teams in it and TCU will need to establish themselves as one of the “Big Dogs” in the conference.



TCU is 2-2

TCU has 2 losses to two teams they could have easily beat! Slow starts and turnovers has haunted the Frogs in their two losses this season. When the defense is playing tough and physical, the offense feeds off of them. This game will be huge for TCU on the road and getting a win on Saturday will be a huge lift for the team.



Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs Kansas Jayhawks

Saturday – September 28 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO



TCU Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-1 Big 12)

The Horned Frogs are led by Sophomore Josh Hoover. He has passed for 1418 yards with 11 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He will be the x-factor on the road for the Frogs. He will need to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers. Running back Cam Cook will need to carry the ball at least 15-20 times. There’s no need for 3 different backs in this game. Give him ball and get out of the way. Wide out Jack Bech will need to start the game in the slot, it’s where he’s the most dangerous. The defensive line and linebackers will need to first stop the Jayhawks rushing attack in order to be in the game after half time.



Kansas University Jayhawks (1-3, 0-1 Big 12)

The Jayhawks are led by Junior quarterback Jalen Daniels. He can beat you with his arm and legs. He has 626 passing yards with 4 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He’s prone to turn it over but when he’s on, he’s on! Running back Devin Neal is averaging 6.2 yards a carry. He has 443 rushing yards on 72 carries and 3 touchdowns. The x-factor for the Jayhawks will be the offensive line. They need this win at home and beating the Horned Frogs will a great step for this struggling team.



Prediction

ESPN has the Jayhawks with a 60.8% chance of winning at home this week. Either TCU is on the decline or Kansas is about to turn the corner and get this win. I’m taking TCU by 10+



Final Score

Horned Frogs – 35

Jayhawks – 25