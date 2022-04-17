Scheffler, Spieth, DJ & Koepka Highlight Early AT&T Byron Nelson Commitments

Three of the world’s top 10 professional golfers and six of the top 20 will play in McKinney next month as Scottie Scheffler (#1), Dustin Johnson (#9), Sam Burns (#10), Louis Oosthuizen (#14), Brooks Koepka (#16) and Jordan Spieth (#20) have committed to compete in the AT&T Byron Nelson, May 12-15 at TPC Craig Ranch.

Dallas resident Scheffler claimed his first Green Jacket over the weekend, just two weeks after rocketing to the top spot in the Official World Golf Rankings after winning three times in five weeks in February and March of this year. Johnson, a two-time Major winner with 24 career victories, has two top 10 finishes in five starts this year and finished T12 at the Masters. Koepka has won eight times on the PGA TOUR, including three Majors, and finished second at the 2016 AT&T Byron Nelson after losing in a playoff to Sergio Garcia.

Dallas native Spieth is a three-time Major champion with 12 PGA TOUR victories and finished second at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in early February. Burns is a former Byron Nelson International Junior Golf Award winner who has three PGA TOUR victories, including a win at last month’s Valspar Championship.

“Last year’s field was one of the strongest we’ve had in 15 years, and we’re excited to see that trend continuing,” said 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson Chair Clay Duvall. “When you combine the best players in the world with a full capacity crowd at TPC Craig Ranch and the return of the Saturday night concert, tournament week is shaping up to truly offer something for everyone–it’s world-class entertainment that you won’t want to miss.”

In addition to Spieth and Scheffler, Texans Will Zalatoris and Ryan Palmer are set to return to TPC Craig Ranch, adding to the local flavor at this year’s AT&T Byron Nelson. Zalatoris, named PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year in 2021, is fresh off four top-10 finishes this year, including T6 at the 2022 Masters, and looking for his first PGA TOUR victory. Palmer, a four-time winner on the PGA TOUR, is looking to rebound in North Texas after dropping a second-round lead at the Valero Texas Open two weeks ago. Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, four-time European Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood and 2018 British Open champion Francesco Molinari will make their AT&T Byron Nelson debuts at TPC Craig Ranch. Adding to the international flavor of the field are Major winner Oosthuizen and Padraig Harrington, captain of the European Ryder Cup team that fell to the U.S. at Whistling Straits last year, and a three-time Major winner.

The AT&T Byron Nelson field will be finalized on Friday, May 6. Weekly updates to the field can be found here General admission tickets can be purchased through the tournament’s website . Upgraded tickets offering a variety of locations and amenities are also available. Demand for private hospitality has been strong and all venues are sold out for the 2022 event.