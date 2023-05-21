News Ticker

Rangers sweep Rockies

May 21, 2023 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring Summary

 

 COL TEX
  2nd Jung homered to left center (405 feet). 0 1
  2nd Semien doubled to left, Duran scored and Taveras scored. 0 3
  2nd Seager homered to right center (383 feet), Semien scored. 0 5
  5th Heim singled to center, Lowe scored, Jung to second, García to third. 0 6
  5th Taveras doubled to left, García scored, Heim scored and Jung scored. 0 9
  5th Semien singled to center, Taveras scored. 0 10
  5th Seager doubled to left, Semien scored. 0 11
  6th Moustakas grounded into fielder’s choice to first, McMahon scored on error, Grichuk safe at second on throwing error by first baseman Lowe. 1 11
  8th Doyle doubled to left, Grichuk scored, Moustakas to third. 2 11
  8th Moustakas scored on Leclerc wild pitch, Doyle to third on wild pitch by Leclerc. 3 11
  8th J. Smith homered to right center (394 feet). 3 12
  8th Thompson hit sacrifice fly to center, Seager scored. 3 13

