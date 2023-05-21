Rangers sweep Rockies

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi
Scoring Summary
|
|COL
|TEX
|2nd
|Jung homered to left center (405 feet).
|0
|1
|2nd
|Semien doubled to left, Duran scored and Taveras scored.
|0
|3
|2nd
|Seager homered to right center (383 feet), Semien scored.
|0
|5
|5th
|Heim singled to center, Lowe scored, Jung to second, García to third.
|0
|6
|5th
|Taveras doubled to left, García scored, Heim scored and Jung scored.
|0
|9
|5th
|Semien singled to center, Taveras scored.
|0
|10
|5th
|Seager doubled to left, Semien scored.
|0
|11
|6th
|Moustakas grounded into fielder’s choice to first, McMahon scored on error, Grichuk safe at second on throwing error by first baseman Lowe.
|1
|11
|8th
|Doyle doubled to left, Grichuk scored, Moustakas to third.
|2
|11
|8th
|Moustakas scored on Leclerc wild pitch, Doyle to third on wild pitch by Leclerc.
|3
|11
|8th
|J. Smith homered to right center (394 feet).
|3
|12
|8th
|Thompson hit sacrifice fly to center, Seager scored.
|3
|13