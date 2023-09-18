Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots

Sunday – September 17 – 7:20 p. m.

TV: NBC

Gillette Stadium – Foxborough, MA

Records Before the Game

Miami Dolphins (1-0, 1-0 Away)

New England Patriots (0-1, 0-1 Home)



I can’t begin to tell you how I feel about these two teams. Both teams are a representative of the AFC. I’m not an AFC fan at all. My beliefs about the AFC I’m going to keep to myself. I love players from both teams but would rather watch the NFC because it’s a personal choice. Miami is an upcoming team that can beat any team in the NFL. On the other hand, the Patriots have pretty much owned the league during the Tom Brady era. This game will be huge because one team could possibly be earning the right to carry the torch in the AFC.



Why you should watch this game

You really want to see if the Patriots can keep the AFC in a strangle hold or if the Miami Dolphins young hungry team can snatch the crown from the Patriots.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

It’s Sunday night and you have to be at work early for Monday madness. Everyone hates Mondays! So, you go to bed early. Way too early!



Miami Dolphins

The Dolphin’s passing game was put on display against the Chargers on the road last week. Miami’s young stud Tua Tagovailoa passed for 466 yards, 3 touchdowns and an interception. His main target was Tyreek Hill. Hill caught 11 passes for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns. This week the Patriots defense will key on the Dolphins passing game which will allow running back Raheem Mostert to carry the ball at least 15 times. Keep an eye on the Dolphins defensive line. They will be the key for a Dolphins victory on the road.



New England Patriots

Last week the Eagles came into Gillette Stadium and defeated the Patriots in a close game. The Patriots defense gave up 170 passing yards and 70 rushing yards to Philly. Here’s the problem in New England. They are struggling to put points on the board. Running back Ezekiel Elliott had a costly fumble that could have kept a drive alive. Ultimately the turnover cost the team. The offense will be the x-factor for this game. The defense will keep them in it!



Prediction

ESPN has the Dolphins with a 61.6% chance of winning on the road in New England. I’m taking the Patriots by 12. Tua to Tyreek connection will be null and void Sunday night.



Final Score

Patriots – 33

Dolphins – 21