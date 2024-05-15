Guardians beat Rangers 7-4

Scoring Summary
|
Inning
|CLE
|TEX
|2nd
|Bo Naylor doubled to center, Florial scored and Manzardo scored.
|2
|0
|2nd
|Giménez singled to center, Bo Naylor scored, Freeman to second.
|3
|0
|2nd
|J. Naylor homered to right (371 feet), Freeman scored and Giménez scored.
|6
|0
|2nd
|García homered to left (346 feet).
|6
|1
|3rd
|Seager homered to right (362 feet).
|6
|2
|5th
|Lowe homered to right (349 feet).
|6
|3
|8th
|Smith singled to center, García scored.
|6
|4
|9th
|Giménez hit sacrifice fly to center, Rocchio scored, Freeman to third.
|7
|4