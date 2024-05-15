News Ticker

Guardians beat Rangers 7-4

May 15, 2024 Baseball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, MLB, Sports, Texas Rangers

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring Summary

Inning

 CLE TEX
  2nd Bo Naylor doubled to center, Florial scored and Manzardo scored. 2 0
  2nd Giménez singled to center, Bo Naylor scored, Freeman to second. 3 0
  2nd J. Naylor homered to right (371 feet), Freeman scored and Giménez scored. 6 0
  2nd García homered to left (346 feet). 6 1
  3rd Seager homered to right (362 feet). 6 2
  5th Lowe homered to right (349 feet). 6 3
  8th Smith singled to center, García scored. 6 4
  9th Giménez hit sacrifice fly to center, Rocchio scored, Freeman to third. 7 4

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly