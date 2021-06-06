Gary Numan Announces North American Tour



(Los Angeles, CA) – Just two weeks after the release of his album Intruder, Gary Numan has announced North American tour dates for later this year. The tour will begin on September 17 in Los Angeles, CA, and finish on October 23 in Santa Ana, CA. Tickets are on sale to the public today at Gary’s website HERE. Since its May 21 release, Intruder has already climbed to #3 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums and been praised by the press, with Paste describing the album as Gary Numan being “right at home in dystopia.”