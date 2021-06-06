Gary Numan Announces North American Tour

(Los Angeles, CA) – Just two weeks after the release of his album Intruder, Gary Numan has announced North American tour dates for later this year. The tour will begin on September 17 in Los Angeles, CA, and finish on October 23 in Santa Ana, CA. Tickets are on sale to the public today at Gary’s website HERE. Since its May 21 release, Intruder has already climbed to #3 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums and been praised by the press, with Paste describing the album as Gary Numan being “right at home in dystopia.”
Purchase US tour tickets HERE.
Listen to Intruder HERE.
News of the tour also follows the announcement of the global streaming live event Intruder: The Worldwide Concert Premiere, which will be hosted by the leading on-demand live performance platform Stabal on June 17th. The show will see Gary Numan and his band perform several songs from Intruder for the first time as well as a selection of songs from his impressive career. Tickets are available here.
US Tour Dates
September 17, 2021 Fri – Los Angeles – The Fonda
September 18, 2021 Sat – San Diego – The Observatory North Park
September 19, 2021 Sun – Pioneertown – Pappy & Harriet’s
September 20, 2021 Mon – Phoenix – The Crescent Ballroom
September 22, 2021 Wed – San Antonio – Paper Tiger
September 23, 2021 Thu – Austin – Emo’s
September 24, 2021 Fri – Dallas – Granada Theater
September 25, 2021 Sat – Houston – Numbers
September 27, 2021 Mon – Nashville – Basement East
September 28, 2021 Tue – Atlanta – Variety Playhouse
September 29, 2021 Wed – Carrboro – Cat’s Cradle
September 30, 2021 Thu – DC – 9:30 Club
October 1, 2021 Fri – Buffalo – Town Ballroom
October 2, 2021 Sat – New York – Brooklyn Steel
October 4, 2021 Mon – Boston – Paradise
October 5, 2021 Tue – New Haven – College Street
October 6, 2021 Wed – Philadelphia – Union Transfer
October 8, 2021 Fri – Toronto – Phoenix Concert Theatre
October 9, 2021 Sat – Detroit – Majestic Theatre
October 10, 2021 Sun – Chicago – Park West
October 11, 2021 Mon – Milwaukee – The Rave
October 12, 2021 Tue – Minneapolis – First Avenue
October 14, 2021 Thu – Denver – Gothic Theatre
October 15, 2021 Fri – Salt Lake City – Metro Music Hall
October 16, 2021 Sat – Boise – Knitting Factory
October 17, 2021 Sun – Portland – Revolution Hall
October 18, 2021 Mon – Vancouver – Commodore Ballroom
October 19, 2021 Tue – Seattle – Neptune
October 21, 2021 Thu – Sacramento – Ace Of Spades
October 22, 2021 Fri – San Francisco – The Fillmore
October 23, 2021 Sat – Santa Ana – The Observatory