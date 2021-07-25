Frisco Fighters improve to 7-2, move into 2nd place.

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

The Frisco Fighters successfully defended Comerica Center on Saturday evening, turning away the Northern Arizona Wranglers, 33-30.



The visitors ate up half of the opening quarter with a drive resulting in a missed field goal before the Fighters took over with a lengthy march of their own. Frisco had better luck, capping it off with a five-yard Manny Arceneaux touchdown reception.



The Wranglers’ kicker Tim Parker atoned for his earlier miss by putting the visitors on the board over five minutes into the second quarter. Northern Arizona took a short-lived lead with a one-yard rushing score late in the period before quarterback Jonathan Bane threw a scoring strike to wide receiver Marques Rodgers moments later. The contest entered the half with Frisco up, 13-10.



Bane linked up with receiver Mark Munson on the second half’s opening possession, stretching the advantage to nine points.



Wranglers quarterback Verlon Reed Jr. kept his team within striking distance for much of the fourth quarter, though scores by Rodgers and DeMarcus Felton turned the heat down and helped hold the opposition off.

Courtesy Frisco Fighters Julie Doles

