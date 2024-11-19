Eastern Carolina Pirates vs North Texas Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Can North Texas get the elusive 6th win this Saturday?

North Texas has 2 games left in this season and they will need to get a win in one or both. It seems like very season lately North Texas hits the proverbial wall and struggle to get their 6th win to become bowl eligible. This week they have Eastern Carolina that already has 6 wins and is looking to build on their 3-game winning streak. North Texas has lost their last 4 games, and their light is dimming. They will need to play hard all four quarters and get a much-needed win to play in a bowl game. They can do it, but I’m not sure if they believe that they can.



American Athletic Conference Standings

The AAC title game is far from the reach of the Mean Green this season. Army, Tulane, Navy and Memphis sit at the top of the conference. Eastern Carolina is in the 5th spot while North Texas is in the 10th spot and falling fast. This will be one strange postseason for the teams in the AAC. Here’s the point I’m trying to make, North Texas is in a spot where they can make their own way and get a chance to win a much-needed win at home, if not there’s always next season.



Game Info

Eastern Carolina vs North Texas

Saturday – November 23 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

DATCU Stadium – Denton, TX



Eastern Carolina Pirates (6-4, 4-2 AAC)

The Pirates are looking to put North Texas away this week. They are already bowl eligible and getting the 7th win of the season will boost their chances of playing a more high profile bowl game this year. The Pirates are led by junior Jake Garcia that has 1428 yards with 8 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Running back Rahjai Harris will be the x-factor for the Pirates offense. He has 730 rushing yards with 7 touchdowns. Players to watch: WR Chase Sowell, DB Omar Rogers and DB Gavin Gibson.



North Texas Mean Green (5-5, 2-4 AAC)

The Mean Green will need to play tough and physical at home this week. The offense will need to score early and often. Quarterback Chandler Morris has the numbers but has turned the ball over 11 times throwing interceptions. The defense will need to create turnovers so that the offense can have more opportunities to score points. Players to watch: RB Shane Porter, WR DT Sheffield, LB Jaylen Smith and S Brian Nelson II.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mean Green with a 57.8% chance of winning at home this weekend. They need just one more win to get into a bowl. This will be a huge game for the team. Look for the defense to play physical and get the job done helping the offense. I’m taking North Texas by 5.



Final Score

Mean Green – 40

Pirates – 34