Dallas Mavericks: Looking to Make Their Playoff Push

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Last 10-games

The Dallas Mavericks are 7-3 in their last 10 games. They are currently on a 3-game winning streak with wins over the Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs and defending champion Denver Nuggets. Dallas is in a two-way tie in the standings with the Sacramento Kings at 41-29 for 7th Place in the West. Dallas is 3 games ahead of the LA Lakers and 5 games ahead of the Golden State Warriors. This is the perfect time of the season for the Mavericks. Look for Dallas to move up another two spots over their next 4 games. This coming week, Dallas has a four-game road trip against Utah, Sacramento twice and Houston. Look for the Mavericks to win all four games and continue their positive momentum.



Keys Down the Stretch

Dallas has a very short list for improvement heading down the stretch. Rebounding, creating turnovers, scoring in transition and player rotation. Head coach Jason Kidd will need to go another two players deep into his bench right now. That 8-man rotation leaves his team struggling to find the right combination when players get injured. He has plenty of veterans on the bench to help this team get over the hump. Rebounding will be huge over the next 2 weeks for the Mavericks. Dallas has been out rebounded by 6 boards in their last 9 games. On the defensive end, Dallas will need to create turnovers and collapse in the passing lanes for easy deflections. This will allow the team to get easy baskets around the half court line. Player rotation will be key for this team right now. Dallas has the luxury of having PF Markieff Morris, F Olivier-Maxence Prosper C Dwight Powell getting paid player salaries to be cheerleaders. Coach Kidd will need to get these guys some playing time.



Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central



Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

Date: March 25

Time: 8:00 PM

TV: Bally Sports

This will be the last game between these two teams this season. Dallas leads this series 2 games to 1. Look for the Mavericks to close the series out with a win in Utah. I’m taking Dallas by 14!

Final Score: Mavericks 115 – Jazz 101



Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings

Date: March 26

Time: 9:00 PM

TV: TNT

The Sacramento Kings have owned the Mavericks this year. The Kings are 2-0 against Dallas and are averaging 125.5 point per game. Dallas struggles against teams like the Kings because they crash the boards so well. This will be a huge test for Dallas on the road to get a much-needed win against the Kings and leapfrog them by 1 game. This is basically a playoff gamer both teams. I’m taking Dallas by 4 points.

Final Score: Mavericks 119 – Kings 115



Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings

Date: March 29

Time: 9:00 PM

TV: NBA TV

This will be the second game in 3 days against the Kings. Let’s face it Dallas will need to win this game as well. Dallas can go up another game in the standings if they can win 2 straight games against the Kings. The key will be rebounding and creating turnovers. I’m taking Dallas by 6 points. I’m all in on the Mavericks this season!

Final Score: Mavericks 106 – Kings 100



Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets

Date: March 31

Time: 6:00 PM

TV: Bally Sports

Dallas will need to come out strong and hit the Rockets right in the mouth! At this point Houston has nothing to play for, but they can play spoiler to playoff teams right now. Look for Dallas to control the tempo of the game and take a lead into the half. If Dallas is leading at the half, they will easily take this game. I’m taking Dallas by 15!

Final Score: Mavericks 121 – Rockets 106