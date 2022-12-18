Dallas Cowboys vs Jacksonville Jaguars Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday – December 18 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

TIAA Bank Field – Jacksonville, FL.



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (10-3, 3-2 Away)

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8, 3-3 Home)



The Dallas Cowboys have a problem. The is problem is killing a mosquito with an axe! Dallas has the talent to run with the big dogs, but yet they play like puppies at times. Play calling is the only real weakness this team has right now. Every week it’s a problem with getting the ball into the hands of the play makers. What will it be this week? A trick play, a fake punt or Dak Prescott forcing the ball into tight places because the receivers can’t get any separation in the open field. This could easily be a trap game for Dallas. The Cowboys will need to establish some nastiness with their offensive line.



Play Calling

This isn’t the first time that I wrote something about the offensive coordinator, read last week’s preview! Kellen Moore was a top talent in college. He could ring up teams just by throwing pinpoint dimes to receivers from anywhere on the field. Well sir, Dak Prescott can also run the ball and break containment when the play is busted. Please allow him Dak to get a feel for the game before you blow it.



Dallas Cowboys

In Dallas’ last 5 games, the Cowboys are 4-1. “Do you want to know why?” Dallas has a huge problem with throwing the ball. The Dallas Cowboys aren’t an air raid offense. In their last 4 wins the Cowboys allowed their two-headed monster to carry the ball and the team. The running backs will be key from this game until the end of the season. Running back Tony Pollard is carrying the rock and getting the team in field goal position. Dallas signed T.Y. Hilton this week. He will be another weapon in this offense.



Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars are a deceptively decent team. In their last 5 games they are 3-2 with wins over Tennessee, Baltimore and Las Vegas. Their recent losses have been ugly. They ended up down 10 to the Chiefs and were annihilated by the Lions. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is finally coming around to be what everyone thought he would be. Running back Travis Etienne, Jr. is becoming the productive runner that the offense needs. Keep an eye on wide out Christian Kirk. He’s dangerous on the outside. The Cowboys corner backs will have their hands full on the road.



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 72.5% chance of winning on the road the over/under is 47.5, so take the over. This will be a battle from start to finish. That being said, the Cowboys have more than enough talent to handle the Jaguars. I’m taking Dallas by 10!

Final Score

Cowboys – 32

Jaguars – 22