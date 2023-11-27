Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Chicago Bears vs Minnesota Vikings

Monday – November 27 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC/ESPN

U.S Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN



Records Before the Game

Chicago Bears (3-8, 1-5 Away)

Minnesota Vikings (6-5, 2-3 Home)



Both teams are desperate for a win. Both teams lost last week to teams that’s trying to get into position to make a run in their respected divisions. Chicago lost on the road in Detroit while the Vikings lost a nail bitter to the Broncos on the road. Minnesota needs a win at home to move closer to the Lions in the NFC North while the Bears sit in last place in the same division. Let’s take a closer look that this week’s NFC North matchup in the Minneapolis.



What to watch for

The most important position on the field is the quarterback position. The Vikings will be starting journeyman Joshua Dobbs while the Bears will be starting 2nd year man Justin Fields. This game will come down to who is able to carry their team in this game. The quarterback with the least mistakes will win this one easily.



Chicago Bears

The Bears are a team that has talent but has no clear-cut leader on offense or defense. Sure, they have guys talking in the huddle but no one making plays and leading by example. Next year if the Bears don’t take a quarterback, they will eventually change offensive coordinators. QB Justin Fields is a talented player but has no guidance on getting the ball down field. Players to watch: RB DJ Travis Hunter, WR DJ Moore and LB TJ Edwards.



Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings can sneak their way into the playoffs. They will first need to get a win at home against the Bears and take care of business winning 2 of their last 4 games. All they need to do is maintain! The defense will be the x-factor for a win this week. Keep an eye on QB Joshua Dobbs, TE TJ Hockerson, S Camryn Bynum and CB Byron Murphy, Jr. The Vikings really need this game at home just to keep up with the division leading Detroit Lions.



Prediction

ESPN has the Vikings with a 62.0% chance of winning at home. The quarterback play between the two teams will be key! I’m taking the Vikings in this one. They are the better team across the board.



Final Score

Vikings – 29

Bears – 20