BIG3 Featured Six Games of Fireball3 Action in Dallas

The BIG3 Week 4 Results from American Airlines Center in Dallas:

Ghost Ballers 50 Ball Hogs 35

Killer 3’s 50 Power 41

Triplets 50 Enemies 39

3’s Company 45 Tri-State 50

Aliens 32 Trilogy 50

Bivouac 48 3 Headed Monsters 51

Ghost Ballers got a dominant win in week 4 in Dallas against the Ball Hogs. Ghost Ballers move to 3-1 on the season while Ball Hogs fall to 2-2. Mike Taylor was the story of the first half with 17 points getting the Ghost Ballers out to an early lead. They kept that lead in the 2nd half despite a strong effort from Leandro Barbosa who had 20 points and 7 rebounds. Chris Johnson of the Ghost Ballers picked it up in the 2nd half finishing with a double double, dropping 15 points and 12 rebounds. Barbosa made two 4 pointers in the second half which brought the game back within reach, but the Ghost Ballers had too much energy down the stretch. Mike Taylor also chipped in 13 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. Both teams are going to be serious threats to make the playoffs down the stretch this season.

Ghost Ballers 3-1 and Ball Hogs 2-2

Killer 3’s 50 Power 41

Killer 3’s keep the wins rolling with an upset in week 4 against Power. Both teams now sit at 2-2 on the season. Donte Greene led the way for Killer 3’s posting 23 points and 11 rebounds. Josh Powell and CJ Watson both chipped in 10 points for the Killer 3’s. Royce White had a double double for Power with 19 points and 10 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to take down the Killer 3’s. Dusan Bulut had 9 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists in his BIG3 debut. Bulut will look to get more involved in week 5. With both teams now sitting at 2-2 week 5 will be pivotal for them in the playoff race.

Killer 3’s 2-2 and Power 2-2

Triplets 50 Enemies 39

The reigning champs got the job done again and move to 4-0 this season. The Enemies slide to 1-3. The Triplets got out to a massive halftime lead of 26-9 and Enemies battled back in the second half with some 4 pointers, but were too far behind. Iso Joe had 23 points, 15 rebounds, and 4 assists to lead the Triplets to the win. Jannero Pargo had his best game of the season for Triplets with 17 points with 6 three pointers made. Elijah Stewart was the bright spot for Enemies with 16 points and 9 rebounds. He was the only energy that Enemies had in the matchup. Triplets continue their hot start to the season and the Enemies will look to bounce back in Week 5 in Milwaukee.

Triplets 4-1 and Enemies 1-3

Tri State 50 3’s Company 45

Tri-State got the win without their leading scorer Jason Richardson in week 4. Justin Dentmon seamlessly stepped into the lineup and dropped 16 points and 4 steals. Earl Clark led the way for Tri-State with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Nate Robinson also chipped in 15 points to the win. 3’s Company got off to a slow start being down 12 at halftime and they couldn’t bring it back. It was a one man show for 3’s Company with Mario Chalmers dropping 26 points. Both teams were missing their leading scorer and the offensive flow was not the same as previous weeks, especially for 3’s Company. Mario Chalmers made a late 4 pointer to get the game within reach, but it was too late. Tri-State moves to 3-1 and 3’s Company fall to 1-3. Tri-State is looking like a real threat to make a run to the playoffs this season.

3’s Company 1-3 and Tri-State 3-1

Trilogy 50 Aliens 32

Trilogy got a dominant win in week 4 over Aliens. Trilogy move to 3-1 and Aliens fall to 0-4, still searching for their first win of the season. Jarrett Jack, who didn’t play much of the second half led the way for Trilogy with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. Isaiah Briscoe had a strong impact off the bench with 12 points and 6 rebounds. Amir Johnson chipped in 10 points and 6 boards to the win. Aliens are still searching for their first win of the season. Andre Owens led the scoring for them with 12 points, but he was the only one in double digits. Aliens need to find some offense in a hurry if they want to start winning games this season. Trilogy are looking like a real threat to make the playoffs.

Aliens 0-4 and Trilogy 3-1

3 Headed Monsters 51 Bivouac 48

Bivouac battled to the final shot, but came up short against 3 Headed Monsters. Quincy Miller went down in the second half with an ankle injury on a drive to the basket. Miller led Bivouac in scoring with 19 while adding 5 boards. Alonzo Gee stepped it up late in the second half finishing with 17 points and 8 rebounds. 3 Headed Monsters got a massive game from Reggie Evans who finished with 20 points and 17 rebounds. Kevin Murphy and Rashard Lewis each chipped in double digits to the win. 3 Headed Monsters move to 3-1 while Bivouac fall to 0-4.

Bivouac 0-4 and 3 Headed Monsters 3-1

The BIG3 season continues with Week 5 in Milwaukee and Week 6 in Chicago.

