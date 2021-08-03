Netflix has become the best platform for movies and television shows. The Netflix interface has created a movie library that is very easy to operate. Amazing entertainment has been made easy to access with this Netflix innovation. Therefore, in this article, you will find out the best Netflix movies to watch right now.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

In this Star Wars saga, writer by Rain Johnson has taken the universe in an unexpected direction. The introduction of the Last Jedi comes with an amazing blockbuster as well as extremes battles. The Netflix original film in the name of Star Wars is very worth watching.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’

Since Netflix is all about the latest movies, it’s not a surprise that the latest movie The Ballad of Buster Scruggs’ is on the list. This latest movie from Joel and Ethan Coen is an amazing movie with great stories and its richness in depth has made it a veryy a unique style. This classy movie is worth watching as it carries rich content.

City of God

The city of God is one of the most watched Netflix movie. The movie is about two neighborhood friends in Rio de Janeiro. This film presents you to you a world of terror witnessed by tourists in the hood in Brazil. However, the City of God presents you to the real lifestyle of criminal life and the heavy consequences to those who choose that path as a way of living. Meirelles and the co-director Katia Lund have worked hard to make sure that their movie is also amongst the list of the most-watched movies on Netflix.

