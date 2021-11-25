Triller Fight Club Presents Debut of Triad Combat & Metallica Concert at Globe Life Field

Arlington, TX — Tickets are Now On-Sale as TRILLER FIGHT CLUB Presents the Highly Anticipated Debut of TRIAD COMBAT on Saturday, November 27 at Globe Life Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers in Arlington, TX and live on Pay-Per-View, via FITE and iNDemand, priced at $19.99.

The extraordinary event will also feature a show by International Music Icons, METALLICA and other surprise guests.

Advance tickets priced at $300, $200, $125, $85 and $50 can be purchased at TrillerFightClub.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Globe Life Field is located at 734 Stadium Drive, Arlington, TX 76011.

The Triad Combat PPV event will be carried in North America across all PPV platforms, including cable, satellite, telco, and streaming. Complete PPV distribution details can be found below.

TRIAD COMBAT is a revolutionary, new combat team sport which incorporates boxing and MMA rules in an aggressive, fast-paced manner with the fighters competing in a specially designed triangular ring over two-minute rounds featuring professional boxers competing against professional mixed martial arts fighters.

The specific motto of leveling the playing field between the two sports utilizing crossover gloves and with holding allowed is meant to offer boxing and MMA fighters an even battleground where neither opponent has a greater advantage.

Among the fighters featured in separate fights on the debut of TRIAD COMBAT include Two-Time UFC Heavyweight World Champion FRANK MIR, Two-Time Boxing Heavyweight World Title Challenger KUBRAT ‘THE COBRA’ PULEV and former UFC Superstar ‘PLATINUM’ MIKE PERRY.

TRILLER FIGHT CLUB is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its extraordinary launch on November 28, 2020 which shook up the sports and entertainment world as Boxing Legends MIKE TYSON and ROY JONES battled in Los Angeles, CA on a Pay-Per-View broadcast which garnered 1,600,000 PPV buys.

In the past year, TRILLER FIGHT CLUB has sold over 3,000,000 Pay-Per-Views making it one of the top selling combat sports / entertainment platforms. The widely acclaimed monthly TRILLERVERZ series including world class professional boxing and extraordinary VERZUZ battles has consistently been at the top of watched broadcasts averaging over 5,000,000 views.

The inaugural TRIAD COMBAT battles will feature a show which includes one of the biggest acts in musical history; METALLICA, currently marking four decades of playing for millions of fiercely loyal fans the world over.

TRIAD COMBAT will be produced by the award-winning NIGEL LYTHGOE, the TRILLER FIGHT CLUB visionary in addition to the producer and creative force behind American Idol and So You Think You Can Dance.

