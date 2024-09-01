North Texas Mean Green vs South Alabama Jaguars Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



A New Day in Denton

For the past four seasons North Texas started their season off red hot. The Mean Green seems to hit the proverbial wall in games 5-7 of every season during that span. This season the Mean Green’s starting quarterback Chandler Morris (TCU transfer) will need to play lights out. He will have a few returning starters in key positions on the offense to get things done. Last season the Mean Green went 5-7 overall, 3-5 in conference play. This will be the season that this team gets over the hump and get back into a bowl game!



What to watch for

This game will come down to how well the Mean Green plays on both sides of the ball. Can UNT play a full 4 quarters of this game? Can the defense create turnovers? Will the special teams score field goals from 30 yards and beyond consistently? This game will answer the questions above.



Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs South Alabama Jaguars

Saturday – August 31 – 4:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Hancock Whitney Stadium – Mobile, AL

Time: 4:00 PM



UNT Mean Green (0-0)

The Mean Green will need to play huge on defense. DE Fatafehi Vailea, NT Roderick Brown, LEO Jake Shipley, WLB Ethan Wesloki, MLB Jordan Brown and SLB Jaylen Smith will be the keys for this defense in this game. They will be the catalyst for the team on the road. Last season the defense played huge at home but struggled on the road in every game. We can talk about offense all day long but keep in mind that defense wins championships! UNT will need to play solid as a team not just individuals. This is the first game of the season, and they need the defense to show up.



South Alabama Jaguars (0-0)

The Jaguars will be starting a freshman at quarterback. Gio Lopez played a supporting role last season, passing for 475 yards with 4 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He has a big arm and will take off after the pocket breaks down. Running back Braylon McReynolds will get the ball in this one. He is the prototypical running back that has power between the tackles and breakaway speed. Look for the Jaguars defense to contain the Mustangs running attack at home. They have a pretty good group of linebackers.



Prediction

ESPN has the Jaguars with a 63.5% chance of winning at home. South Alabama is a pretty good team that can score. UNT will have their hands full but will be up for the challenge. The over/under is 64.5. Take the under! I’m taking UNT by 6!



Final Score

Mean Green – 30

Jaguars – 24