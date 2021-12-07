Emmitt Smith Reveals Opening of Emmitt’s Las Vegas Restaurant and Venue

LAS VEGAS — Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith announced today the launching of Emmitt’s Las Vegas, a premiere 30,000+ square foot dynamic restaurant and premier event venue overlooking the Las Vegas Strip and surrounded by numerous world-class resorts.

Scheduled to open in spring 2022, Emmitt’s will be a first-rate destination for fine dining, live concerts, watch parties and other elite events.

“I am excited to be in partnership with such innovative business leaders to create an exceptional space that will bring excellent food, unforgettable events and a high-spirited atmosphere to the legendary Las Vegas Strip,” said Smith. “We are working diligently to ensure this extremely versatile venue will create lasting memories for all those who walk through our doors.”

Jim Hensley, Director of Operations, comes to Emmitt’s as a seasoned Las Vegas professional in the Food and Beverage industry looking to fill Emmitt’s exceptional culinary team at all levels.

This one-of-a-kind venue will hold large private and corporate events and will showcase Emmitt’s Pro Football Hall of Fame character and career throughout the locale.

“We are thrilled to establish Emmitt’s as one of the most desired destinations in Las Vegas,” adds Hensley. “We are bringing the finest experts in food, dining and entertainment to Emmitt’s that will emulate the energy Emmitt Smith brings to both his personal and professional lives. We’re looking to fulfill Emmitt’s culinary and management team at all levels.”

Emmitt’s will offer a high-end, fine dining experience on the first level and a second level that will host a world-class, multi-function area called “The Deck,” which can accommodate watch parties, live concerts, and other private and corporate events. This second level will also house “The Player’s Lounge,” a luxurious viewing space to watch sports and events during the day with the ability to convert into Club 22 in the evenings as an exclusive Ultra Lounge.

David Mosley, Partner of Trilogy Group F&B, LLC adds, “We’re excited for this venture in Las Vegas with our great team of professionals that share our same values along with having a marquee location on the Las Vegas Strip bringing an incredible team.”

Emmitt’s team is actively entertaining a variety of sponsorship, liquor, signage, branding, crypto, and endorsement opportunities which are expected to be finalized within the next several weeks. Due to the venue’s visibility on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, demand for additional endorsement opportunities continues to be very high.

Chris Schroeder CEO of Experiential Ventures Hospitality and Managing Member of the ownership company, Trilogy Group F&B, LLC, “We have a history of working on legendary projects in Las Vegas and are excited to be back with an iconic project on The Strip that delivers the premiere mix of hospitality, food & beverage, branding, retail, design, entertainment and real estate disciplines all into one key destination.”

Emmitt’s will be located within walking distance from numerous Las Vegas hot spots and the venue will also have access to some of the heaviest foot traffic in the city as it can be accessed via a unique pedestrian footbridge that spans high above the Las Vegas Strip.