Eastern Conference Finals Preview: Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



How did they get here?

The Eastern Conference was under the choke hold of the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics for years. The surprise of the Eastern conference this season has been the Indian Pacers. This team came into the playoffs as a 6th seed and made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton leads the team with 20.1 points per game. This season he averaged 15.8 points per game while dishing out 9 assists a game. The Boston Celtics are favored in this match up before heading to the NBA Finals. Boston is led by guards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who are averaging 26.9 and 23.0 points per game this season. Tatum and Brown have averaged respectively 32.4 and 28.4 points per game against the Pacers this season. This series won’t go 6 games. Boston is the better team in this series. Boston went 3-2 against the Pacers this year.



Breaking It Down

When both team scores over 100 points they will win. When the Pacers fail to score 100 points against the Celtics, they lost on average by 13 points or more. Same for the Celtics this season against Indiana. The team that gets to 100 points first should win. Rebounding and bench play will be huge for both teams. The team that causes more turnovers in the second half of the games will win this series easily.



Game 1

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics

Date: May 21

Time: 7:00 PM

TV: ESPN/ESPN2

Boston has a chance to get yet another Eastern Conference Finals banner to hang in the rafters. First, they have to beat Indiana at home. The Pacers will need to center Myles Turner to open up the floor shooting 3’s and playing tough in the paint. The x-factor for the Celtics will be Jalen Brown with the ball in his hands for the first game. ESPN has the Celtics with a 72.1% chance of winning at home.

I’m taking Boston by 10+

Final Score: Pacers 103 – Celtics 115



Game 2

Indiana Pacers vs Boston Celtics

Date: May 23

Time: 7:00 PM

TV: ESPN

The Indiana Pacers will have their hands full in this series. I’m taking Boston at home and Indiana struggles against the Celtics. Bench play will be huge for both teams. Pacers guard T.J McConnell will be the x-factor coming off the bench. It was his play that lifted the Pacers against the Knicks and bringing him off the bench will be a huge choice for the Pacers coaching staff. Look for solid veterans Al Horford and Jrue Holiday to help the Celtics get a second win at home. I’m taking Boston by 12! Boston is the better team!

Final Score: Pacers 92 – Celtics 104