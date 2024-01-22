Dallas Mavericks: Fighting the Good Fight

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Last week was crazy for the Dallas Mavericks! The team played one game and had a game postponed. The Mavericks lost a wild one on the road to the LA Lakers. The second game on the schedule was against the Warriors that had to be postponed due to the death of Dejan Milojević. He was a Warriors assistant coach. This week, Dallas will try to run the gauntlet against some of the best teams in the league. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s games at home and on the road.



Dallas and the Western Conference

Dallas is sitting in 6th place in the Western Conference right behind the Pelicans and right in front of the Suns. This will be a huge week for the team and if the Mavericks can win three of the next four, it would help them move into 5th place in the West. Dallas will need to make a move heading into the All-Star Weekend (which is only a few weeks away). I would like to see them acquire a rebounder and a wing defender. Dallas is only two tough players away from being right where this team needs to be and then they can make a run into the second part of the season.

Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central



Boston Celtics vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: January 22

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBA TV

Dallas will need to match the Celtics energy from the jump ball until the ending buzzer. Dallas matches up well against the Celtics but the Celtics are better on the offensive boards. Dallas will need to play tough on both boards and create turnovers in order to get the win at home. I’m taking Boston by 10!

Final Score: Celtics 128 – Mavericks 118



Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: January 24

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Kevin Durant and the Suns are on a roll. They are on a 6-game winning streak and stopping them in Dallas will be a huge task. Dallas will need to play some of the younger guys to keep up with the Suns. Keep an eye on Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway, Jr. I’m taking Dallas by 8!

Final Score: Suns 106 – Mavericks 114



Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks

Date: January 26

Time: 6:00 p.m.

TV: NBA TV

Dallas has a chance to make their move in the standings. Let’s be real, Atlanta is struggling as of late. Dallas can jump two spots this week and need this win. This will be an easy one for the Mavericks. I’m taking Dallas by 15! Atlanta right now is a mess!

Final Score: Mavericks 122 – Hawks 107



Sacramento Kings vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: January 27, 2024

Time: 8:00 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

The Kings match up well against Dallas. When the two teams first setback in November, the Kings won by 16. I believe that Dallas is poised to get some revenge in this one. Keep an eye on Dereck Lively II. He will be the x-factor in this one matching up against Domantas Sabonis. I’m taking Dallas by 13!

Final Score: Kings 120 – Mavericks 133