UTSA rolls past FIU 57-20 in the 1st Responders Bowl

December 27, 2025 Featured, Football, Galleries, NCAA Football

Photos by Mike Kolch

Final 1 2 3 4 T
FIU
 14 0 6 0 20
UTSA
 14 17 9 17 57
 

Team Stats
1st Downs 22 25
3rd down efficiency 6-18 4-12
4th down efficiency 1-10 2-2
Total Yards 255 481
Passing 176 295
Comp/Att 21/49 18/31
Yards per pass 3.6 9.5
Interceptions thrown 2 0
Rushing 79 186
Rushing Attempts 29 40
Yards per rush 2.7 4.7
Penalties 4-31 11-133
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles lost 0 0
Interceptions thrown 2 0
Possession 28:54 31:06

Scoring Summary

Quarter Time Scoring Summary FIU UTSA
1st Quarter
1 12:17 FIU – (12:26) No Huddle-Shotgun Pesansky,Joe pass complete short right to McNeal,Kyle caught at UTSA05, for 19 yards to the UTSA00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 12:17, 1ST DOWN. The previous play is under automatic review – “Runner broke the plane”. PLAY STANDS. 6 0
1 FIU – Grant,Noah kick attempt good (H: Wilhoit,Trey, LS: Wood,Justin). 7 0
1 09:26 UTSA – (09:44) Hogan,Caile punt 55 yards to the FIU03 Anderson,Maguire return 97 yards to the UTSA00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 09:26. 13 0
1 FIU – Grant,Noah kick attempt good (H: Wilhoit,Trey, LS: Wood,Justin). 14 0
1 06:36 UTSA – (06:37) Henderson III,Will rush middle for 2 yards gain to the FIU00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 06:36, 1ST DOWN. 14 6
1 UTSA – Petro,Michael kick attempt good (H: Hogan,Caile, LS: Hatfield,Isaac). 14 7
1 04:15 UTSA – (04:19) No Huddle-Shotgun McCown,Owen pass complete short middle to Henderson III,Will caught at FIU43, for 40 yards to the FIU00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 04:15, 1ST DOWN. 14 13
1 UTSA – Petro,Michael kick attempt good (H: Hogan,Caile, LS: Hatfield,Isaac). 14 14
 
2nd Quarter
2 14:55 UTSA – (14:55) Petro,Michael field goal attempt from 37 yards GOOD (H: Hogan,Caile, LS: Hatfield,Isaac), clock 14:55. 14 17
2 09:42 UTSA – (09:46) No Huddle-Shotgun McCown,Owen pass complete deep right to McCuin,Devin caught at FIU00, for 23 yards to the FIU00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 09:42, 1ST DOWN. 14 23
2 UTSA – Petro,Michael kick attempt good (H: Hogan,Caile, LS: Hatfield,Isaac). 14 24
2 01:17 UTSA – (01:20) No Huddle-Shotgun Peterson,A’Marion rush middle for 10 yards gain to the FIU00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 01:17, 1ST DOWN. 14 30
2 UTSA – Petro,Michael kick attempt good (H: Hogan,Caile, LS: Hatfield,Isaac). 14 31
 
3rd Quarter
3 08:25 UTSA – (08:30) No Huddle-Shotgun Henderson III,Will rush middle for 5 yards gain to the FIU00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 08:25. 14 37
3 UTSA – Petro,Michael kick attempt good (H: Hogan,Caile, LS: Hatfield,Isaac). 14 38
3 04:13 FIU – (04:17) No Huddle-Shotgun Pesansky,Joe pass complete short left to Payne,Dallas caught at UTSA06, for 22 yards to the UTSA00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 04:13, 1ST DOWN. 20 38
3 FIU – Chapman,Ahamad pass attempt Successful. 20 40
 
 
 
 
4th Quarter
4 14:20 UTSA – (14:26) No Huddle-Shotgun McCown,Owen pass complete short middle to Overmyer,Patrick caught at FIU18, for 34 yards to the FIU00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 14:20, 1ST DOWN. 20 46
4 UTSA – Petro,Michael kick attempt good (H: Hogan,Caile, LS: Hatfield,Isaac). 20 47
4 06:02 UTSA – (06:03) Petro,Michael field goal attempt from 36 yards GOOD (H: Hogan,Caile, LS: Hatfield,Isaac), clock 06:02. 20 50
4 01:55 UTSA – (01:57) Shotgun Donnell,Bryson rush left for 12 yards gain to the FIU00 TOUCHDOWN, clock 01:55, 1ST DOWN. 20 56
4 UTSA – Murphy,Jaffer kick attempt good (H: Chambers,Breck, LS: Stephens III,Jon). 20 57

