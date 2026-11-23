Dear Frogs,
This afternoon, I met with Sonny Dykes and informed him that we are making a change at head football coach. These are never easy decisions, but it is the right decision as we position our program for success in the 24-team College Football Playoff era.
Sonny and his family have been wonderful representatives of TCU and love Fort Worth, and we are thankful for the great memories his program created over the past five seasons, highlighted by that incredible run to the national championship game in the 2022 season.
TCU has a storied history of fighting for everything we’ve gotten. We fought to get into the Sun Bowl in 1998. We fought to get back to the Power 4 level. We fought to build a stadium and secure the resources necessary to compete at the highest levels of college football. Our next coach will build on the work of everyone who came before and bring TCU back into the national conversation. We’ve been there. I see no reason to expect less.
We will identify the best leader for TCU, one who puts us on a path to achieving our stated goals: Big 12 Conference championships, Playoff contention, and developing student-athletes who graduate and stay connected to TCU for life. These goals are ambitious, and we will hire a head coach who is undaunted by that challenge.
The University’s commitment to leveraging athletic success to elevate the institution’s mission is unquestioned, and we will have access to a wide candidate pool thanks to our incredible facilities, ability to fund championship-level rosters, and our location in a deeply fertile recruiting territory.
Our next head coach must also win back our fans and bring you back to Amon G. Carter Stadium in droves. Saturdays at Carter Stadium are special events, and stands full of purple truly impact the game. We need 46,000-plus regularly making Hell’s Half Acre the toughest place to play in college football. This season fell well short of that, and it is our responsibility and challenge to fix it. Your passion for supporting the Frogs has been seen and heard.
I hope that you, like me, will continue to cheer on and support our team this season. They are a resilient group of young men who are proud to represent TCU, and it’s important they finish the 2026 campaign the right way. I have asked defensive coordinator Andy Avalos to serve as our interim head coach for the remainder of the season, and he has graciously accepted.
This evening, we will host a press conference to answer as many questions as possible about the process and how we’ll identify the next head football coach for the Horned Frogs. We have a lot to accomplish and announce before kicking off the 2027 season, and our team is already hard at work planning for what’s next.
Give ‘em Hell
– MB
Courtesy of gofrogs.com