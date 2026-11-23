Dear Frogs,

This afternoon, I met with Sonny Dykes and informed him that we are making a change at head football coach. These are never easy decisions, but it is the right decision as we position our program for success in the 24-team College Football Playoff era.

Sonny and his family have been wonderful representatives of TCU and love Fort Worth, and we are thankful for the great memories his program created over the past five seasons, highlighted by that incredible run to the national championship game in the 2022 season.

TCU has a storied history of fighting for everything we’ve gotten. We fought to get into the Sun Bowl in 1998. We fought to get back to the Power 4 level. We fought to build a stadium and secure the resources necessary to compete at the highest levels of college football. Our next coach will build on the work of everyone who came before and bring TCU back into the national conversation. We’ve been there. I see no reason to expect less.