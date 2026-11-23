By DaVince “Dino” Wright

A Short Week Indeed

Dallas went 3-1 last week and I was spot on! Dallas beat Dallas beat the Utah Jazz, LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors. Their only loss was to Boston and they should’ve won that one easily. This week Dallas has 2 games on the road. Dallas will face the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns. The Mavericks are looking to have a good week because both road games are NBA Cup games. The Mavs are sitting at 10-7 and 4th place in the Southwest division right behind Memphis and 5 games ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans. This 3-game winning streak is a good thing for Dallas building confidence for the road ahead.

Upcoming Games This Week – All Times Central

Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

Tuesday – November 24 – 9:00 p.m.

TV: NBC, KFAA

Ball Arena – Denver, CO

This will be the first of 3 games between the two teams this season. Dallas will need to establish themselves not just for this game but for the season. Dallas is led by forward Cooper Flagg and he has been a diamond for this team. He leads the team in scoring and assists. Denver is scoring an average of 117 points per game while Dallas is averaging 112.4. Dallas is the better rebounding team, but Denver holds an edge in assists. This game will be a dog fight from the tip off. ESPN has the Nuggets with a 68.9% chance of winning at home and ending the Mavericks 3-game winning streak. I’m taking the Mavericks by 6 points! Dallas can beat the Nuggets at anytime and Tuesday is the perfect time. Plus I’m rooting for my hometown team…

Final Score

Mavericks – 124

Nuggets – 118

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

Friday – November 27 – 8:00 p.m.

TV: KFAA

Mortgage Matchup Center – Phoenix, AZ

This will be the first of a 3-game series for both teams. Right now, Dallas has a better record, but the Suns are healthier than the Mavs. The x-factor for the Suns will be guard Devin Booker who’s averaging 24.7 points per game and is also leading the team in assists with 5.3 a game. Cooper Flagg leads the Mavericks with 24.3 ppg and 4 assists per game right now. This game will come down to how well their role players are playing in this one. ESPN has the Suns with a 57% chance of winning at home and taking an NBA Cup game away from Dallas. I’m taking Dallas by 10!

Final Score

Mavericks – 130

Suns – 120

* This content is for informational and/or entertainment purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other advice.