Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Chicago Bears vs New England Patriots

Monday – September 24 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Gillette Stadium – Foxboro, MA



Records Before the Game

Chicago Bears (2-4, 0-3 Away)

New England Patriots (3-3, 1-1 Home)



Chicago has to be one of the youngest teams in the league. They have a young talented quarterback with key pieces to win games, but that hasn’t panned out. New England is trying to figure things with key players out on both sides of the ball. Let’s take a closure look at this week’s AFC matchup in Foxboro.



What’s Next?

Both teams are sitting in last place in their divisions. When was the last time New England sat in 4th place? That had to be before Belichick! Right? Chicago on the other hand has been a lackluster team for years! This week someone has to step up and do something.



Chicago Bears

Chicago is one of the best teams that hasn’t put things together. Three things that stands out for this team that no one’s talking about. First, they have zero players on the injury list. Second, they are solid with special teams and lead categories on that side of the ball. Finally, their young quarterback is dangerous but has no right guard or solid left tackle to protect him. The x factor will be quarterback Justin Fields to carry this offense. His play will be the key for Chicago.



New England Patriots

Who’s playing quarterback for the Patriots this week. Mac Jones is questionable, and Brian Hoyer is on the outside looking in. Keep in mind that the Patriots has Rhamondre Stevenson will get the ball early and often. The Patriot’s defense is only giving up 18.8 points per game and they will need to play tough and physical at home this week. New England will need to score more than 23 points this week to get a win! The x factor will be the Patriots defense this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Patriots with a 80% chance of winning at home this week. The Bears will need to play tough defense if they want a win on the road. I’m taking the Patriots by 7!

Final Score

Patriots – 20

Bears – 12