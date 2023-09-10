Buffalo Bills vs Texas New York Jets Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Buffalo Bills vs New York Jets

Monday – September 11 – 7:15 p.m.

TV – ESPN/ABC/ ESPN+

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ

Records Before the Game

Buffalo Bills (0-0, 0-0 Away)

New York Jets (0-0, 0-0 Home)



So, this game is slated as the “Aaron Rodgers AFC Takeover!” when Aaron Rodgers signed with the Jets earlier this year. According to various pundits and prognosticators, the move made the Jets an instant playoff contender and hopeful Super Bowl Champs like Tom Brady did when he left the Patriots and signed with the Buccaneers. This one is a head scratcher because if Tom did it that doesn’t mean that Aaron will have the same success. Believe it or not, I believe that Rodgers will struggle coming out of the gate, but heck who am I? The Buffalo Bills defense will not struggle, and I mean they will not lay down for Aaron Rodgers or any other quarterback. Let’s take a look at this week’s AFC matchup in East Rutherford.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if the “Rodgers Project” pays off. Teams that bend over backwards for star quarterbacks are hit and miss across the board. This just might work or it might fail. You have to tune in to find out.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

It’s Sunday and you need to get some rest because Monday’s suck! Mondays is the hardest day of the work week.



Buffalo Bills

The Bills are a very dangerous team. Every year they start off as a team that seems destined to get to the Super Bowl and win it for the city of Buffalo. Heres the gist, the Bills have a three-headed monster on offense. Quarterback Josh Allen, running back James Cook and wide receiver Stefon Diggs on that side of the ball. In my opinion, they will be in the top 10 in every statistical category on offense this season. The Bills offense is a huge problem for NFL defenses both in the NFC and AFC.



New York Jets

The Jets are excited to have the missing piece to their organization. Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers will bring instant credibility to the Jets offense. He has familiar receivers coming with him. Wide receivers (veterans) will allow him to flourish in the Jets offense. Keep an eye on former Packers pass catchers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard. They will open up big plays down field for the Jets offense.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 57.6% chance of winning on the road. The over/under is 46.5, so take the under. Both offenses are good, but no one is talking about the defenses! I’d go with the under on this one. This game will be decided in the final minutes and it’ll be close.



Final Score

Bills – 23

Jets – 21