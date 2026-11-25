By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Turkey Week Schedule

Week 12 of the NFL Season. Not only are there games on Thanksgiving, but there’s one on Wednesday night with the Green Bay Packers taking on the Los Angeles Rams. On Thanksgiving Day, the 8-2 Detroit Lions are hosting the 8-2 Chicago Bears while the Dallas Cowboys are playing the Philadelphia Eagles at home. That night though will have an epic between Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. They’ve had many classic battles. Friday night, the Denver Broncos will be in Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers. Sunday Night Football features the Las Vegas Raiders in Cleveland to face the Browns. Last but not least, Monday Night Football has the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a dog fight in Florida.

Wednesday Night Football

Green Bay Packers (6-4, 3-2 Away) vs Los Angeles Rams (6-4, 2-3 Home)

Wednesday – September 25 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: Netflix

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA

Both teams are looking to make a push in their respective divisions. Both squads are currently sitting in 3rd place and with a win one of them could make their way into 2nd place. Green Bay will be getting their All-Pro defensive end back and if he can make a difference on that side of the ball Micah Parsons will be a legend. The Rams are a good team that plays well when they’re on, but they don’t have those receivers available for Mathew Stafford for a while. This game will come down to the team that plays solid on defense. ESPN has the Rams with a 67% chance of winning at home trying to bury the Packers and their playoff hopes. I’m taking the Rams by 6!

Final Score

Rams – 27

Packers – 21

Thanksgiving Day Football

Chicago Bears (8-2, 3-1 Away) vs Detroit Lions (8-2, 6-0 Home)

Thursday – September 26 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

Ford Field – Detroit, MI

This will be one of the most closely watched games of the week. Both teams are in the NFC North, and the winner will be the clear-cut leader in the division. Chicago’s offense will be on full display for the country to see. The Lions defense will be the x-factor for a win on turkey day. How will they respond without the services of Aidan Hutchinson? The Bear’s defense is pretty solid and the offense will need to score points. ESPN has the Lions with a 55% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 51.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking Detroit by 3! They are the better team right now.

Final Score

Lions – 30

Bears – 27

Sunday Night Football

Las Vegas Raiders (4-7, 3-3 Away) vs Cleveland Browns (6-4, 4-0 Home)

Sunday – November 29 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Huntington Bank Field – Cleveland, OH

No one saw this coming! The Cleveland Browns are 2-3 in their last 5 games while the Raiders are 1-4 in that span. The Raiders have shown some life with their young team by scoring much-needed points in crucial times of every game. The Browns have proved to the league that they can play and beat teams at home this season. This will be a good game Sunday night, and the world will be watching. ESPN has the Browns with a 67% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Browns by 10! DeShaun Watson will pass for 2 touchdowns in this one.

Final Score

Browns – 27

Raiders – 17

Monday Night Football

Carolina Panthers (5-5, 3-2 Away) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-7, 1-4 Home)

Monday – November- 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

Both teams are in the NFC South with the Carolina Panthers leading the division and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following closely in second place. We can talk about everything that’s going on with both teams. This game will come down to how well the quarterbacks play. The Carolina Panthers have a good young signal caller in Bryce Young while Tampa has gunslinger Baker Mayfield under center. Both defenses are struggling, scoring points will be the key for both teams. ESPN has the Buccaneers with a 67% chance of winning at home. I’m taking the Buccs by 6!

Finals Score

Buccaneers – 23

Panthers – 17

* This content is for informational and/or entertainment purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other advice.