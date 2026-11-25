By DaVince “Dino” Wright

I’m Not Sure of What’s Going on Right Now!

I’m scratching my head writing this. TCU fired Sonny Dykes after they signed him to an extension this summer. SMU is bowl eligible but are playing like they just met each other in the parking lot. For UNT, their season is over until their bowl game but we won’t see bowl invites for another at least two more Sundays. The Metroplex teams were playing decently until week 7 on the season. Remember when the Mustangs were ranked? Remember when TCU played in the NCAA championship game a few years ago? Well all of it is up in smoke. Let’s see if the football teams in the Metroplex can win make it to bowl games this year and win them!

TCU Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) vs Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-1, 7-1 Big 12)

Thursday – November 26 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Galaxy Stadium – Lubbock, TX

Since the firing of Sonny Dykes, the Horned Frogs are looking for an identity. Keep in mind that Coach Dykes changed the landscape of the TCU program. The Horned Frogs will need to finish the regular season on a high note. It will take a miracle for TCU to beat the Red Raiders in Lubbock on Thanksgiving night. Both teams play in the Big 12 conference where the Red Raiders sit near the top of the conference right behind Utah. Keep an eye on TCU’s starting quarterback Jaden Craig. He will be the x-factor for the Horned Frogs on offense. Let’s be honest, Texas Tech has College Football Playoff goals in front of them. They won’t just lay down and give away the game. Their offense is pretty good at the skill positions. Their offensive line could use some luck, especially with pass protection. ESPN has the Red Raiders with a 82.3% chance of winning at home. I’m going with Texas Tech by 13! I can see TCU giving the Red Raiders some short field opportunities and yes, Texas Tech will convert them into points.

Final Score

Red Raiders – 33

Horned Frogs – 20

SMU Mustangs (7-4, 5-3 ACC) vs Stanford Cardinal (6-5, 4-4 ACC)

Saturday – November 28 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Stanford Stadium – Stanford, CA

This matchup will be an intriguing one to watch in the ACC on Saturday. Right now, the Mustangs are sitting in the number 5 spot in conference while Stanford is in 7th place right behind Duke. Both teams are bowl eligible right now. SMU will need a win to get in a better bowl game. Keep an eye on SMU’s starting quarterback Kevin Jennings. He will need to play some solid ball to get the Mustangs back on track this week. Don’t sleep on the Cardinal. They are sneaky good. They’ve put up over 30 points per game in their last four contests. The Mustangs better have a plan for RB Micah Ford. He can be a difference maker with the rock in his hand. ESPN has the Mustangs with a 79% chance of winning on the road and making some moves in conference play. I’m taking SMU by 10!

Final Score

Mustangs – 31

Stanford – 21

* This content is for informational and/or entertainment purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other advice.