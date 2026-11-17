By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Week 12! The Season is Flying By!

This week all of our Metroplex teams will have their hands full from start to finish. The Mean Green are on the road facing Tulane in New Orleans. The SMU Mustangs will face #5 Notre Dame in a hostile stadium in Indiana. TCU will host the #2 Utah Utes in Ft. Worth this weekend. My Game of the Week will showcase #21 LSU Tigers versus #8 Tennessee Volunteers at Rocky Top! This will be an exciting weekend of college football.

UNT Mean Green (7-3) vs Tulane Green Wave (5-5)

Saturday – November 21 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: ESPNU

Yulman Stadium – New Orleans, LA

The Mean Green are 4-1 in their last 5 games with wins over Rice, FAU, Navy and Charlotte. They lost 35-16 on the road to UTSA. This week, the Mean Green are on the road in the “Big Easy” to face Tulane. Here’s the thing, UNT can’t allow the Green Wave to get any type of confidence. Tulane is a sneaky good team and can steal a much-needed win at home. ESPN has the Mean Green with a 76.4% chance of winning on the road. The over/under is 60.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking UNT by 13!

Final Score

Mean Green – 40

Road Runners – 27

#2 Utah Utes (10-0) vs TCU Horned Frogs (5-5)

Saturday – November 21 – 8:00PM

TV: FOX

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX

This will be massacre or an upset there’s no in between with the Horned Frogs. Utah has baked every team on their schedule this season. TCU has lost some crazy games this year. The Utes will be looking to destroy TCU this weekend. It will take a few players to step up and make some plays. Utah is averaging close to 32 points per game this season and they will hang a 50 on you if you can’t fight back. ESPN has the Utes with a 73.5% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking Utah by 10+ I don’t see TCU putting up a fight in this one.

Final Score

#2 Utes – 35

Horned Frogs – 20

SMU Mustangs (7-3) vs #5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1)

Saturday – November 21 – 6:30PM

TV: NBC

Notre Dame Stadium – Notre Dame, IN

First things first, SMU had no reason losing to Wake Forest at home last weekend at home. SMU has a bad habit of starting off slow and then playing catch up. If the Fighting Irish get a lead, SMU will get blown out on the road. SMU will need to establish the run and get some points against the stingy Notre Dame defense. SMU has a small chance of stealing this one on the road but they will need to play a mistake free game with no stupid penalties. ESPN has the Fighting Irish with a 93.4% chance of winning at home this weekend. I’m taking Notre Dame by 10+!

Final Score

#5 Fighting Irish – 35

Mustangs – 24

Game of the Week

#21 LSU Tigers (6-4) vs #8 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2)

Saturday – November 21 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Neyland Stadium – Knoxville, TN

The SEC will have at least 6 teams in the playoffs. They already have 12 teams bowl eligible with 6 wins or more! This game will allow the winner to leap frog a couple teams in the standings. LSU has lost 3 of their last 5 games while Tennessee is 4-1 in their last 5 contests. This game will be exciting from kick off through the final whistle. LSU will face a tough defense that creates turnovers and scores points. Tennessee will need to corral the LSU running backs at the line of scrimmage. ESPN has the Tigers with a 50.2% chance of winning this one on the road. I’m taking LSU by 9! Their defense is legit!

Final Score

#21 Tigers – 30

#8 Volunteers – 21

* This content is for informational and/or entertainment purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other advice.