Yellowstone Season Three Returns With 9.3 Million Total Viewers

June 29, 2020 Entertainment, Featured, Spotlight, TV

Yellowstone Season 3 (Photo/Paramount Network)

Yellowstone returned for its third season on Paramount Network and delivered with 9.3 million viewers for the smash hit starring Kevin Costner.

The season 3 premiere was the most watched cable telecast in over a year and the most watched telecast in network history with total viewers.

See below for the ratings breakdown:

Triple digit increases with three-day playback viewing (Yellowstone S3 premiere):

P18-49 Rtg:                                                    +163% (2.56 vs. 0.97)

P25-54 Rtg                                                     +171% (3.56 vs. 1.31)

Total viewers (P2+ 000s)                             +164% (6.5 mil vs. 2.5 mil)

Double digit increases for S3 premiere vs. S2 premiere on L3:

P18-49 Rtg:                                                     +51% (2.56 vs. 1.70)

P25-54 Rtg                                                      +43% (3.56 vs. 2.49)

Total viewers (P2+ 000s)                              +30% (6.5 mil vs. 5.0 mil)

 

Most watched season premiere on cable in nearly two years with 6.5 million total viewers

    • Most watched cable telecast in over a year
    • #1 season premiere of 2020 with target demos P18-49 and P25-54

 

Highest rated telecast in network history with P25-54

    • Most watched telecast in network history with total viewers
    • Highest rated telecast with P18-49 in over 4 years

 

Source: Nielsen; L3 data unless noted; Yellowstone ssn 3 prem 6/21/20; playback % increase Live 3 vs. Live; competitive ranks include ad supported cable, exclude sports/news, ranked on 000s; total viewers = P2+; PAR-only claims based on coverage ratings unless noted, includes Spike & Paramount (2003 to present); total viewers in premiere night- PAR premiere + 2 encores, simulcasts on CMT, TVL, POP.

