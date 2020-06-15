“Yellowstone” Season 3 Premieres on Father’s Day on Paramount Network

Yellowstone, cable’s #1 original series for the past two summers returns Father’s Day on a new night Sunday, June 21.

This season adds newcomer Josh Holloway as Roarke Morris, a hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana concerning the Dutton family.

Yellowstone is the #1 scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV in the key P18-49 and P25-54 demos and the most-watched 2019 summer series on cable TV among total viewers.

The series stars world-renowned actor and Academy Award & Emmy winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton, who controls the largest, contiguous ranch in the United States.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect; the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders; an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone’s executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.