XFL Announces Return to the Field in 2022

STAMFORD, Conn. — The XFL today announced that the league will return to the field for the 2022 season.

The new ownership group and league executives are in the process of finalizing next steps for the relaunch with more details to be shared in the coming weeks and months.

The announcement was made by Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson through a video shared across their social media platforms and available here:

“The XFL represents the idea of ultimate opportunity; it’s a league of soul and culture, anchored by the pursuit of dreams and love for the game, that we couldn’t be more proud to lead,” said Garcia and Johnson. “Every XFL player, coach, city and fan is our top priority and we couldn’t be more excited to champion them in an electrifying 2022 season. We are the new XFL—hungry, humble and no one will outwork us.”

“For the love of football and for the safety of our players and fans, we’ll be back on the field in 2022,” said Jeffrey Pollack, XFL President and COO. “The opportunity in front of us, with our new ownership, is simply too big to rush back. We want to do this properly with care and thought for everyone who loves football, especially our players, coaches, partners and fans.”

In August 2020, Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and RedBird Capital Partners acquired substantially all of the assets of Alpha Entertainment LLC, the parent company of the XFL.