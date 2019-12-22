Xavier too much for TCU

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Xavier never trailed in a 67-59 win over TCU Sunday in the Big East/Big 12 Battle.

The Musketeers (11-2) shot 52.9 percent from the field and held the Horned Frogs to 32.8 percent as TCU lost its first game at Schollmaier Arena this season.

The Frogs were led by Kevin Samuel’s seventh double-double of the season as he finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Desmond Bane joined Samuel in double-figures with 14 points to go with 10 rebounds. Xavier’s Tyrique Jones had 18 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Musketeers.

Xavier built an early 10-point lead on the Horned Frogs and maintained that lead through most of the first half. The Musketeers held a 38-27 advantage at halftime.

TCU tried to chip away at Xavier’s lead, but its offensive struggles continued in the second half. The Musketeers led by as many as 22 points, with 7:14 to go in the second half. The Horned Frogs ended the game on a 13-2 run. Up Next

TCU will have some time off for Christmas before returning home to face George Mason on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. in the final non-conference game before Big 12 play. The game will be televised on FSSW.

Team Notes

– The game was the first meeting between TCU and Xavier since December 30, 1980 when TCU won 57-47 in Albuquerque.

– TCU moved to 1-2 all-time against Xavier and 10-14 against Big East opponents.

– Head Coach Jamie Dixon is now 1-2 against the Musketeers in his career.

– The Horned Frogs moved to 19-5 in December games and 37-3 against non-conference opponents at Schollmaier Arena under Dixon.

– TCU started with the lineup of Edric Dennis Jr., Desmond Bane, RJ Nembhard, Jaire Grayer and Kevin Samuel for the fourth consecutive game (3-2).

– TCU shot 32.8 percent from the field, its lowest of the season.

– Xavier’s 52.9 percent shooting from the field was the most by a TCU opponent this season.

– TCU forced Xavier into 21 turnovers, tying a season high.



Individual Notes

– Kevin Samuel scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting and added 11 rebounds to record his 11th double-double of his career and seventh this season.

– Samuel had two blocks to move his career total to 103. He moved into a tie with Karviar Shepherd for sixth all-time.

– Desmond Bane finished the game with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Twelve of his 14 points were scored in the second half on 5-of-10 shooting from the field.

– It marked Bane’s third double-double of the season and fourth of his career.

– With his 14 points, Bane moved into 10th all-time in TCU history in scoring. His 1,428 career points move him into the top 10, ahead of Gary Turner.

– Edric Dennis scored 12 points for the Frogs. He has reached double figures three times in the last four games.

